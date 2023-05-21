Brand Modi needs regional franchises

Prabhu Chawla By

Express News Service

If a political party has a physiognomy, the face would be its alpha leader, and the brain would be its central clout and the torso its legislators. The arms and legs, which keep a body mobile and active, are its local netas and grassroots supporters. A post-poll MRI of the Karnataka BJP reveals cracks in the saffron exoskeleton. Though Narendra Modi and Amit Shah left nothing to chance in their election blitzkrieg, missing was a leading local lord with befitting charisma and political heft. Hence, the BJP could win only 66 of the 224 seats it contested after its strike rate nosedived to less than 30 per cent. Compared to its 2019 Lok Sabha performance, it led in barely 65 Assembly segments against 170 earlier. Its popular vote share also went down from 52 per cent to 35 per cent during the same period. But why? Statisticians use numbers to bolster their pre-drawn conclusions. But that numbers lie, and leaders fall is the ultimate parable of power. The reasons speak for themselves—in Karnataka, the Congress was more united than the BJP. It had more winnable candidates. The BJP’s only saleable asset was Brand Modi.

The Karnataka debacle shows how important sons of the soil are to reap a harvest with a whirlwind like Modi. It is important to periodically sift the topsoil to cultivate local seeds to feed the supply chain of a national brand. Hence no disproportionate grafting of regional realities with the national narrative. Since Modi created history in 2014 by storming Delhi’s citadel with an unprecedented majority, the political wheel has been turning fast in favour of the BJP. It captured Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It ruled in coalition with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. By 2019, it had seized about 20 states using murky mergers and avaricious acquisitions.

Everything looked hunky dory: Modi returned with a bigger majority. With allies, the BJP today enjoys a two thirds majority in the Upper House and has almost touched the 100 mark in the Lower House—nearly doubling its head count. Meanwhile, in 2014, the Congress ruled ten states: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Uttarakhand. Now it holds just Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. However, the Karnataka results changed India’s political map drastically. The saffron footprint, which once covered almost two thirds of federal territory, has shrunk. The BJP rules in ten states on its own and with allies in three more. But its geographical domination is confined mostly to smaller states, many in the North East. During the past five years, it couldn’t win an absolute majority in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka or Maharashtra. It lost Bihar after Nitish Kumar partnered with RJD.

However, it retains its crown jewel: Uttar Pradesh, which it wrested from the Opposition. Contrary to popular perception, the BJP’s state performances aren’t in sync with Modi’s victories in 2014 and 2019. Of the total number of around 4200 MLAs, the number of BJP state lawmakers declined from 1358 in 2017 to 1311 in 2023. Of the 56 assembly elections since 2014— some held even twice or thrice—the BJP won on its own only in 22; the other six are governing alliances. Voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana gave it a big thumbs down. Barring UP and now Maharashtra, the BJP controls no big state. More than the Congress, India’s half a dozen regional parties pose a bigger challenge in 2024. Between them, the TMC, DMK, BRS, RJD, JD(U), JMM, YSRC, BJD, AAP and the Left influence every third Lok Sabha seat and together, they rule as many states as the BJP does with its allies. Huge resources and Vitamin Modi haven’t helped the BJP to displace any regional satrap barring Akhilesh Yadav. It failed to dislodge Mamata and Kejriwal and contain regional parties in the South and Odisha.

The secret of successful leadership lies in creating successful successors. The BJP has erred by not creating its Gen-3. Between 1990-2004, Team Advani-Vajpayee created a phalanx of young blood well versed in doctrine and fieldwork. Narendra Modi, Pramod Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Uma Bharati, B S Yediyurappa, Madan Lal Khurana, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Anant Kumar, etc., acquired eminence and played important roles in the government and the party. Most of them won elections on their own and ensured victory for BJP candidates in their states. This political collegium comprising regional leaders led by the national duo took the party from just Paanch Pradesh (five states) to Poora Desh (entire nation) in less than a decade. In 2014, Modi dawned as the BJP’s first pan-India PM to take the saffron standard to India’s remotest corners. Aided successfully by Amit Shah, the youngest party president in recent times, the state and the church became one.

The Modi tempest brought nationwide political climate change with frequent visits and fiery rhetoric; he became not just the BJP but India itself. Shah created the world’s biggest political organisation. Experiments became the norm. Newly minted players entered the government and the party. For example, Devendra Fadnavis was chosen as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister over senior and grassroots leaders. In some states, celebs from sports, cinema and corporate fields were co-opted to expand the BJP’s social base; they were laid off when electoral returns proved paltry. In Haryana and Tripura, relatively unknown and inexperienced politicians became CMs. In Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai was imposed on senior leaders.

The Union Cabinet includes numerous ex-babus and political freelancers. Though these new faces have no baggage, they can’t guarantee victory in their states. The two exceptions are giant killer Yogi Adityanath, and a Congress man turned saffron mass mobiliser Himanta Biswa Sarma. The latter has successfully created a role for himself while demolishing the Opposition in Assam and strategising to capture the northeast. But in the rest of India, the BJP lacks a mini Modi, a shorter Shah, or an adorable Atal in most states to instil confidence in the workers and carry voters and core constituents together.

Power comes fast but vanishes faster. After a national reign of about two decades, even the most polished image risks oxidisation by voter fatigue. Until a few decades ago, the Congress’s vote winning strategy was to leverage its Freedom Fighter role and the martyrdom of its leaders to terrorism. That ship has sailed. The Congress is currently experimenting with new tactics, techniques and technologies to revive itself. The BJP owns the mighty Modi Brand. But there is no Modi franchise. For a double engine sarkar to prosper, it must let local lotuses bloom instead of transplanting outsiders sponsored by New Delhi. India’s political nursery doesn’t flourish well in a summer of discontent when it is the Northern sun that causes the heat wave.

Prabhu Chawla

prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com

Follow him on Twitter @PrabhuChawla

If a political party has a physiognomy, the face would be its alpha leader, and the brain would be its central clout and the torso its legislators. The arms and legs, which keep a body mobile and active, are its local netas and grassroots supporters. A post-poll MRI of the Karnataka BJP reveals cracks in the saffron exoskeleton. Though Narendra Modi and Amit Shah left nothing to chance in their election blitzkrieg, missing was a leading local lord with befitting charisma and political heft. Hence, the BJP could win only 66 of the 224 seats it contested after its strike rate nosedived to less than 30 per cent. Compared to its 2019 Lok Sabha performance, it led in barely 65 Assembly segments against 170 earlier. Its popular vote share also went down from 52 per cent to 35 per cent during the same period. But why? Statisticians use numbers to bolster their pre-drawn conclusions. But that numbers lie, and leaders fall is the ultimate parable of power. The reasons speak for themselves—in Karnataka, the Congress was more united than the BJP. It had more winnable candidates. The BJP’s only saleable asset was Brand Modi. The Karnataka debacle shows how important sons of the soil are to reap a harvest with a whirlwind like Modi. It is important to periodically sift the topsoil to cultivate local seeds to feed the supply chain of a national brand. Hence no disproportionate grafting of regional realities with the national narrative. Since Modi created history in 2014 by storming Delhi’s citadel with an unprecedented majority, the political wheel has been turning fast in favour of the BJP. It captured Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It ruled in coalition with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. By 2019, it had seized about 20 states using murky mergers and avaricious acquisitions. Everything looked hunky dory: Modi returned with a bigger majority. With allies, the BJP today enjoys a two thirds majority in the Upper House and has almost touched the 100 mark in the Lower House—nearly doubling its head count. Meanwhile, in 2014, the Congress ruled ten states: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Uttarakhand. Now it holds just Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. However, the Karnataka results changed India’s political map drastically. The saffron footprint, which once covered almost two thirds of federal territory, has shrunk. The BJP rules in ten states on its own and with allies in three more. But its geographical domination is confined mostly to smaller states, many in the North East. During the past five years, it couldn’t win an absolute majority in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka or Maharashtra. It lost Bihar after Nitish Kumar partnered with RJD.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, it retains its crown jewel: Uttar Pradesh, which it wrested from the Opposition. Contrary to popular perception, the BJP’s state performances aren’t in sync with Modi’s victories in 2014 and 2019. Of the total number of around 4200 MLAs, the number of BJP state lawmakers declined from 1358 in 2017 to 1311 in 2023. Of the 56 assembly elections since 2014— some held even twice or thrice—the BJP won on its own only in 22; the other six are governing alliances. Voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana gave it a big thumbs down. Barring UP and now Maharashtra, the BJP controls no big state. More than the Congress, India’s half a dozen regional parties pose a bigger challenge in 2024. Between them, the TMC, DMK, BRS, RJD, JD(U), JMM, YSRC, BJD, AAP and the Left influence every third Lok Sabha seat and together, they rule as many states as the BJP does with its allies. Huge resources and Vitamin Modi haven’t helped the BJP to displace any regional satrap barring Akhilesh Yadav. It failed to dislodge Mamata and Kejriwal and contain regional parties in the South and Odisha. The secret of successful leadership lies in creating successful successors. The BJP has erred by not creating its Gen-3. Between 1990-2004, Team Advani-Vajpayee created a phalanx of young blood well versed in doctrine and fieldwork. Narendra Modi, Pramod Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Uma Bharati, B S Yediyurappa, Madan Lal Khurana, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Anant Kumar, etc., acquired eminence and played important roles in the government and the party. Most of them won elections on their own and ensured victory for BJP candidates in their states. This political collegium comprising regional leaders led by the national duo took the party from just Paanch Pradesh (five states) to Poora Desh (entire nation) in less than a decade. In 2014, Modi dawned as the BJP’s first pan-India PM to take the saffron standard to India’s remotest corners. Aided successfully by Amit Shah, the youngest party president in recent times, the state and the church became one. The Modi tempest brought nationwide political climate change with frequent visits and fiery rhetoric; he became not just the BJP but India itself. Shah created the world’s biggest political organisation. Experiments became the norm. Newly minted players entered the government and the party. For example, Devendra Fadnavis was chosen as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister over senior and grassroots leaders. In some states, celebs from sports, cinema and corporate fields were co-opted to expand the BJP’s social base; they were laid off when electoral returns proved paltry. In Haryana and Tripura, relatively unknown and inexperienced politicians became CMs. In Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai was imposed on senior leaders. The Union Cabinet includes numerous ex-babus and political freelancers. Though these new faces have no baggage, they can’t guarantee victory in their states. The two exceptions are giant killer Yogi Adityanath, and a Congress man turned saffron mass mobiliser Himanta Biswa Sarma. The latter has successfully created a role for himself while demolishing the Opposition in Assam and strategising to capture the northeast. But in the rest of India, the BJP lacks a mini Modi, a shorter Shah, or an adorable Atal in most states to instil confidence in the workers and carry voters and core constituents together. Power comes fast but vanishes faster. After a national reign of about two decades, even the most polished image risks oxidisation by voter fatigue. Until a few decades ago, the Congress’s vote winning strategy was to leverage its Freedom Fighter role and the martyrdom of its leaders to terrorism. That ship has sailed. The Congress is currently experimenting with new tactics, techniques and technologies to revive itself. The BJP owns the mighty Modi Brand. But there is no Modi franchise. For a double engine sarkar to prosper, it must let local lotuses bloom instead of transplanting outsiders sponsored by New Delhi. India’s political nursery doesn’t flourish well in a summer of discontent when it is the Northern sun that causes the heat wave. Prabhu Chawla prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com Follow him on Twitter @PrabhuChawla