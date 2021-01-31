Calling for Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Budget

Prabhu Chawla By

In the numerical legerdemain of government data, numbers numb conscience. They are ordinals applied to convert negativity into positivity. The Union Budget is one such number crunching exercise which hides more than it reveals. Of course, there are some people who gain immensely. Yet, there are many more Indians who suffer. When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the NDA government’s eighth budget on Monday, she would be judged by the perennial pundits on the basis of how well she packaged her presentation.

The response of corporates would be the same in essence as it has been for decades except for the new economic jargon that has entered the tired vocabulary of business Badshahs. The Budget is mainly optics — a choreographed photo-op because it is mainly a statement of Central income and expenditure. But expenditure is a bigger attention grabber than any other detail in the budget papers. Every section of society expects that the government should spend more on projects and fiscal schemes that will enhance their income and happiness.

Sitharaman has promised a Budget, which would be better than the best so far. Since most of the two-dozen odd Union Finance Ministers since Independence including her were or are from the urban elite, they have played to the gallery. But, she is expected to be the exception. The moot question is will she, too, be guided by the global charm of fiscal discipline and market endorsement? Or, she would be liberal in providing money to those who need to spend more.

For the past few weeks, Kisans and Jawans have become the most revered icons of society. All political parties swear by them. Budget after Budget have shown massive increase in the fund allocation to the rural sector in terms of cash doles and subsidies. Pensions of jawans have been increased and they get better pay. Since the majority of the over 30 lakh jawans in military and paramilitary forces belong to rural areas with farming backgrounds, extra financial support for better education, and jobs in food processing units would provide their families more income.

Instead of allotting petrol pumps and gas agencies to jawans, retired defence personnel should be encouraged to set up food processing plants in villages. The government is enamoured with urban start-ups of the children of the rich and famous. They get ample concessions from the government. The Budget should liberally fund start-ups by jawans who studied in rural schools rather than those who spent huge foreign exchange on education and land in India to join the Start-up Bandwagon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that his government would double farm incomes by 2022. He has announced many projects to achieve his target. But the ground situation is not as rosy as he expects.

According to official estimates, per capita rural income is almost half of the urban income at present. The share of agriculture in the Gross National Product has been dwindling speedily since economic reforms were introduced in 1991. While the Indian economy has grown on an average by around seven percent over the past two decades, the rural sector is up by an average of just about two percent. Agriculture contributes barely 15 per cent of the GDP while 60 per cent of Indians depend on it for survival. Those who define the contours of the Budget usually ignore the abominable plight of six out of ten citizens attached to the rural economy.

India will achieve its dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy in real terms only by increasing the income of its bottom 60 crore people and not by market capitalisation of the top 100 companies. Research by market economists show that growth of the farm sector can reduce poverty two to three times faster than other glamorous sectors like technology and finance.

The India story has proved beyond doubt that supply has failed to create its own demand. Unutilised or underutilised capacity of numerous manufacturing units, unsold housing projects, the failure of several banks and rising rural and urban unemployment indicate the absence of purchasing power. Top cities are buzzing with economic activity, growth in the number of high rises, sparkling airports and five star hotels, but rural India has failed to retain its youth in the absence of gainful employment or a reasonabl e l iving environment.

According to the 2011 Census, around 2,300 people quit farming every day. Over 40 million farmers are estimated to have left villages for cities in search of better opportunities. Even after 75 years, the majority of our villages lack running potable water, all-weather roads, assured electric supply, a basic health service facility with a doctor or a fully furnished school. If Budget 2021 ensures that a cluster of villages would look better than any B-Town, the resultant energy would lead to enhanced economic activity and generate demand. But adverse input costs and financial distress have led many farmers to commit suicide. Cost of electricity, petrol, diesel, chemicals, fertilisers, water and even health and education has risen enormously for them.

All over the world, farmers survive and thrive on huge government subsidies. It is only in India that they have been singled out for financial indifference, while rich industrialists are liberally pampered with incentives and stimulus. Annadatas of the nation have been deprived of even subsistence level earnings.

If the Budget ensures that each one of the 100 million farm households would get at least 20 percent extra disposal income in hand, the outcome would generate a huge demand for not only FMCGs but also houses, tractors, automobiles, entertainment, domestic appliances and motor vehicles. Farmers would have more to spend on better education for their children. Providing additional expenditure in the Budget to enhance rural infrastructure and agro industries would create big employment opportunities and boost the demand for steel, cement and power.

Successive governments have always treated the farming community like beggars seeking charity. The UPA wrote off loans worth `60,000 crore and won the elections a year later. The NDA has followed almost the same model of providing meagre or minimal cash support to farmers. It distributed `500 per month per house, which is less than the money needed for bare survival. Rarely has any government given serious thought on how to encourage the tiller to stick to the land and flourish. Even farmer-friendly legislations have drawn heavy flak from target beneficiaries. Mammoth protests by even affluent farmers at Delhi’s borders reflect the injustice inflicted on the rural mindset.

The late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ 55 years ago. It remains just a slogan and not an idea. It has to be converted into Action for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Both kisans and jawans have to be made equal stakeholders in India’s growth story and not just doomed to languish as vote banks. Sitharaman has the chance to rewrite history by changing the numbers of rural growth that lie hidden in the amnesiac opportunism of politicians whose election slogans have no commitment to reality.

