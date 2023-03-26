Save Sikh patriotism from Khalistan conspirators

Prabhu Chawla By

Sikh history resounds with stories of gurus and warriors who have fought oppression. Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Teg Bahadur, who were murdered by Mughal emperors, martyr Banda Singh Bahadur, who established the first Sikh kingdom, and Emperor Ranjit Singh, who founded the great Sikh Empire, were saints and fought against Mughal. They fought for the purity of their religion and India’s freedom from the foreign yoke. None of them ever uttered the word “Khalistan”.

Centuries later, Bhindranwale—fully sponsored by ISI and Pakistan —appeared to don their mantle. But he was a terrorist who unleashed death and destruction throughout Punjab until he was killed in Operation Blue Star, which ultimately cost the then prime minister Indira Gandhi her life and unleashed genocide. However, even though that painful memory endures in the Sikh psyche, it hasn’t stripped them of their patriotism. Now, an impostor named Amritpal Singh admitted in an interview with this newspaper that he is open to armed action for Khalistan.

History shows that fake religious narratives can destroy humanity. For the past few weeks, India has been once again in the eye of a storm for all the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old wannabe preacher is endangering his community and country, supported by the ISI, with drug money while ordinary Pakistanis die of hunger. Secessionist contributions by cowards who sit in safe havens in Canada and the UK are the lifeblood of Amritpal’s anti-national insurgency. A united and vibrant India is the envy of failed states like Pakistan. Taking advantage of the AAP government’s inexperience and inefficiency, Amritpal and his cronies have unleashed a poisonous campaign to create a Hindu-Sikh divide in Punjab. Unfortunately, the political vultures are circling, giving Amritpal legitimacy as Bhindranwale 2.0.

It is evident that a contest between small sections of Sikh extremists is being projected in the international media as a confrontation between the Indian state and the Sikh community. Khalistanis vandalised Indian missions abroad. It is ironic that Britain, responsible for the massacre of innocents in Jallianwala Bagh near the Golden temple, was unaware of the Khalistani elements’ attack on the Indian High Commission. AAP’s detractors claim that anti-India elements in Punjab started thriving only after it came to power in 2020.

Since the Akalis and the Congress have lost their traditional Sikh vote base, they are pointing fingers not at the Khalistanis but at the state government. For them, Amritpal is a lesser evil than the Bhagwant Singh Mann government, which is accused of letting the separatist grab public space unfettered. Amritpal’s sudden appearance as an ‘amritdhari’ Sikh has all the elements of a prurient potboiler. How does a clean-shaven school dropout who worked as a trucker in Dubai suddenly become the latest Bhindranwale avatar? Who are his handlers and promoters? Obviously, Amritpal’s soft landing and hard-line branding in India were well planned by his promoters and sponsors. He wandered about freely preaching sedition with armed bodyguards and is still on the run at the time of going to press. His succession as Waris Punjab De (WPD) leader after the death of its farmer activist founder Deep Sidhu is shrouded in mystery—within less than three weeks, a post surfaced on WPD’s Facebook page anointing Amritpal Singh as its chief. Agencies suspect that the Facebook page was compromised by unknown elements to stage a coup and take over WPD and provide a credible vehicle to launch Amritpal. Sidhu’s family called for an investigation which was ignored by the Punjab government.

Four months later, Amritpal launched the “Revive Khalistan Movement”. He traversed the state with his cohort and acquired weapons and cash. They organised religious meetings in villages. He became a media sensation: in a provocative speech, he thundered, “Our aim for Khalistan shouldn’t be seen as evil and taboo. It should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits. It’s an ideology, and ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi.” He even threatened Home Minister Amit Shah with a fatal fate similar to Indira Gandhi’s. Still, Punjab’s law and order agencies dawdled. But Amritpal’s attack on Ajnala police station backfired; he lost public support.

The BJP, Akali Dal and the Congress sought immediate state action. But Punjab’s AAP government, though pushed by the Centre, acted too little too late. Punjab police arrested hundreds of collaborators like Inderpal’s relatives and financiers but not the secessionist himself. Even with lakhs of CCTVs covering the state, the police couldn’t intercept him. Security experts feel that the action was badly planned since Amritpal’s residence wasn’t raided at midnight like his associates’ residences were, thereby giving him enough time to organise his great escape.

Now the agencies are releasing the dirt on him. Reports about WPD receiving over Rs 30 crore from dubious sources in India and abroad have been leaked to the media. But why were central agencies unable to follow the money trail? Memories of police high-handedness are being invoked as innocent youth are being nabbed. Political parties have turned against the Mann government. Akali Dal has announced legal support for arrested Amritpal sympathisers to regain Sikh votes it lost to AAP. By sending some of them to BJP-ruled Assam, the Punjab government has created an impression that the clampdown has Delhi’s approval. Amritpal is and will remain a threat to the Indian state.

So far, he was pitched against the Mann government. Strangely, the timing of the protests against Indian missions indicates perfect coordination between WPD and the Khalistan elements overseas. Over a dozen Sikh MPs in various countries condemned the Indian police action.

The senseless blocking of Internet services in Punjab created panic among the Sikh Diaspora, eager for news from home. With digital communication down, exaggerated rumours of incarceration and torture of blameless Sikhs were floated internationally. Most diplomats from Canada, the USA, Australia and the UK cancelled or postponed their public outreach programmes. At a time when the world sees India as an Asian lion, an anti-national revival with foreign support destabilises the India Story.

A momentary aberration like Amritpal can’t be allowed to sabotage it by pushing India into an ethnic divide. Both the Centre and the state must sink political differences to quell traitors by taking the Sikh community along and isolating malefic malcontents. The proud heritage of the Sikhs, their industriousness and their nationalism cannot be compromised by politics and partisanship.

prabhu chawla

prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com

Unfortunately, the political vultures are circling, giving Amritpal legitimacy as Bhindranwale 2.0. It is evident that a contest between small sections of Sikh extremists is being projected in the international media as a confrontation between the Indian state and the Sikh community. Khalistanis vandalised Indian missions abroad. It is ironic that Britain, responsible for the massacre of innocents in Jallianwala Bagh near the Golden temple, was unaware of the Khalistani elements' attack on the Indian High Commission. AAP's detractors claim that anti-India elements in Punjab started thriving only after it came to power in 2020. Since the Akalis and the Congress have lost their traditional Sikh vote base, they are pointing fingers not at the Khalistanis but at the state government. 