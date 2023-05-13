Media money talks, opportunism walks

One Opposition leader is believed to have conveyed to Nitish that Tejashwi acquiring a prominent place in the firmament of concord could collapse coadunation even before it is taken seriously by leaders who can effectively challenge Modified BJP. Yet Nitish hasn’t given up and is planning a big Opposition Summit in Patna, which he claims would remind people of the rally hosted by Jayprakash Narayan in 1974 that spelt the beginning of the end for Indira Gandhi then. The difference: none of the leaders on JP’s stage was tainted or tamed by her regime.