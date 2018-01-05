Higher education enrolments up by 8.2 millions between 2010

2017: SurveyNew Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Enrolment in higher educationinstitutions has seen an increase of 8.2 millions from 2010-11to 2016-17, according to the All India Survey on HigherEducation (AISHE).
"There is an increase in overall enrolment from 27.5millions in 2010-11 to 35.7 millions in 2016-17 andimprovement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which is a ratio ofenrolment in higher education to population in the eligibleage group (18-23) years, from 19.4 per cent in 2010-11 to 25.2in 2016-17 which is a significant achievement," Human ResourceDevelopment (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said, citing thesurvey.
He expressed hope that a GER ratio of 30 per cent wouldbe achieved by 2022.
The report also highlighted the growth in the sector suchas the number of universities and undergraduate institutions.
"In last five years, the GER of Muslims and otherminority communities has been slow. From 4.15 per cent GER ofthe Muslim youth (age group of 18 to 23 years) in 2012-13, itis just 4.90 per cent in 2016-17," the survey found.
"The survey also indicates that more efforts are neededfor Gender Parity Index," it added.
In last five years, the student population of highereducation between the age of 18 and 23 have increased by 35lakhs.
"The government is aiming at 50 per cent GER in nextthree to five years. While there are just 9.3 per centcolleges exclusively for girls, there are 15 women exclusiveuniversities across 10 states," Javadekar said.
While there has been a significant increase in the numberof universities and colleges in last five years, the biggestshare is shared by the state private and public universities.
Among the colleges too, majority of them are private colleges.
Majority of the colleges (59.34 per cent) are located inrural areas.
Bangalore has emerged as the major education hub with thebiggest cluster of colleges (1,025), followed by Jaipur andHyderabad with 635 and 487 respectively.
The survey covers all the higher education institutionsin the country. Identified nodal officers from eachinstitution were primarily responsible for collecting anduploading the data on AISHE portal. PTI GJSSMN.
