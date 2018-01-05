Higher education enrolments up by 8.2 millions between 2010

"There is an increase in overall enrolment from 27.5millions in 2010-11 to 35.7 millions in 2016-17 andimprovement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which is a ratio ofenrolment in higher education to population in the eligibleage group (18-23) years, from 19.4 per cent in 2010-11 to 25.2in 2016-17 which is a significant achievement," Human ResourceDevelopment (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said, citing thesurvey.