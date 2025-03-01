Apaayavide Eccharike Movie Review: A fleeting blend of suspense and laughter

Apaayavide Eccharike, as a title, alerts viewers with a warning: Danger and a bold promise. At first glance, it suggests a chilling horror-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But does the film live up to it? Unfortunately, the plot delivers a jumbled concoction that attempts to balance humour and horror. The film opens with a suspenseful, eerie moment, only to veer sharply into the lives of three carefree, aimless friends. The plot of the Abhijit Thirthahalli directorial revolves around three underachieving students—Suri (Vikas Uttaiah), Petge (Raghav), and Gaabri (Mithun)—whose lives are stuck in a rut. They’re reckless, irresponsible, and constantly seeking shortcuts to make money, while barely making a dent in their studies—a premise that’s far from fresh. One wonders whether this will be enough to elevate the material beyond its bare minimum.

Director: Abhijit Thirthahalli

Cast: Vikash Uthaiah, Raghav Kodachadri, Mithun Thirthahalli, Ashwin Haasan, Lankesh Ravana, and Radha Bhagavati



The first half of Apaayavide Eccharike is an exercise in banality. It tries to engage us in meaningful ways, briefly playing with the idea of carefree bachelor life. However, the film is peppered with unremarkable moments, dragging its feet until the second half kicks in, which is where its true essence lies. Here, it dishes out a supernatural horror twist that delves into the consequences of resource exploitation in the forest, layered with voodoo, and culminating in a whodunit. The concept is novel, but the execution feels light, with multiple subplots that could have been trimmed for pacing.