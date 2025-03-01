Suzhal Season 2 Series Review: An intriguing premise circles down to a predictable end

With eight women being at the centre of the maelstrom, you would expect their arcs to forklift the entire story, but they fail to leave a lasting impression. However, Kathir as Sakkarai shines as an unconventional policeman. The actor shows incredible restraint in every move. There are subtle nuances that set him apart from typical on-screen cops. For example, when Moorthy (Saravanan) asks him if he “adichu thovachu” (beat a suspect to a pulp), he calmly replies, “Policekaaran naale adichu than unmaya vara vekkanuma?” (Should a policeman always resort to violence to get the truth out?). At the same time, he grapples with the emotional burden of wearing the khaki uniform—one of it is getting attuned to constantly looking at the darker side of humanity. These characteristics make him stand out from the rest of the cast, but he feels isolated in a web of stories. Aishwarya Rajesh has a character arc that feels underwritten despite her capacity to shoulder the series. But the best of it all lies with Manjima Mohan who makes a remarkable cameo as Nagamma.

One of the few aspects of the show that has stayed consistent is its riveting music. Sam CS builds a brooding thriller through the songs as well as the background score. The crashing waves of Kaalipattanam are a recurring theme as they sway for and against the story and its characters, especially fisherfolk, and are deftly handled by cinematographer Abraham Joseph.

Humans have secrets buried that they would carry to their grave and, even the mightiest superheroes aren’t incapable of committing mistakes. As Sakkarai keeps reiterating this throughout the series, you can’t help but ponder on the depths and horrors of the sea, but Suzhal season 2 lets the wave crash on our feet and leaves the rest for the audience's interpretation.