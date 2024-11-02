Bibek Debroy lived many lives in one short life

‘Don’t dwell on the words’. It was his mantra for writing. Basically, move on. How does one not dwell on the words while reminiscing about a loss and life…and Bibek Debroy lived many lives in one life — just the bibliography of his writings and the books he authored would take up this page and more!

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM, Bibek passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday. He was 69.

I first met Bibek in the 1990s while researching water—over cups of tea we discussed the chemistry, geography and therefore the politics of water. It set the stage for a treasured friendship, exchange of thoughts, information and oddities—for instance the role of Lord Linlithgow in cattle farming or Shakespeare’s thoughts on money.

Bibek embodied the term genius—he could infuse Kasparov’s opening gambit to explain implications in global trade, induct the concept of dharma while debating on taxation and present economic policy as a game with many outcomes. The skill and talent to make things simple was accompanied by felicity of language from Russian to Sanskrit—on one occasion, at a function hosted by the RSS, unsure of his Hindi, Bibek spoke on the global economy in Sanskrit.

His ability to traverse across a tapestry of subjects effortlessly reflected extraordinary curiosity and therefore grasp of knowledge. He could quote chapter and verse from dense texts and decode them—whether it was nuances from the Constitution, provisions of WTO, or delineation of Kuznets Curve. Fiercely independent Bibek reserved the right to differ and disagree without being disagreeable and often termed his disagreements as disappointments.