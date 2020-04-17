Home Specials

Where COVID -19 was born

China’s ‘wet markets’ have been slammed internationally and the government has since banned the sale of wildlife for food, but reopening of markets has drawn criticism from around the world.

Published: 17th April 2020

Chinese seafood vendors prepare fresh fish at a wet market in Beijing. (File Photo | AFP)

The novel coronavirus, which has infected close to 2 million people globally, is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan. China’s ‘wet markets’ have been slammed internationally and the government has since banned the sale of wildlife for food, but reopening of markets has drawn criticism from around the world.

2003

  • The SARS epidemic, was linked to the sale of civet cats in Guangdong province
  • Chinese health workers destroy the last remaining civet cats in Guangzhou (Jan 2004) | AFP

What is a wet market?

  • In recent times, ‘wet markets’ are becoming almost synonymous with wildlife market, but they are different from what we think they are.
  • Wet markets are places where meat and fresh vegetables are sold. They are called “wet” because the floors are often hosed down after vendors wash vegetables or clean fish. However, not all wet markets trade in live or wild animals.

China defends wet markets

  • China’s state-run Global Times launched a strident defence of the country’s wet markets on Tuesday, attacking “preconceived ideas” and “ridiculous requests” to close them.

Global, not just in Asia

  • Wildlife markets that are found globally sell wild animals for consumption or as pets. While some of them are legal, they often trade in illegal species
  • Wildlife meat are sold in local markets in Latin America, Africa and even India.

