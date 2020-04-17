Where COVID -19 was born

The novel coronavirus, which has infected close to 2 million people globally, is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan. China’s ‘wet markets’ have been slammed internationally and the government has since banned the sale of wildlife for food, but reopening of markets has drawn criticism from around the world.

2003

The SARS epidemic, was linked to the sale of civet cats in Guangdong province



Chinese health workers destroy the last remaining civet cats in Guangzhou (Jan 2004) | AFP

What is a wet market?

In recent times, ‘wet markets’ are becoming almost synonymous with wildlife market, but they are different from what we think they are.



Wet markets are places where meat and fresh vegetables are sold. They are called “wet” because the floors are often hosed down after vendors wash vegetables or clean fish. However, not all wet markets trade in live or wild animals.

China defends wet markets

China’s state-run Global Times launched a strident defence of the country’s wet markets on Tuesday, attacking “preconceived ideas” and “ridiculous requests” to close them.

Global, not just in Asia