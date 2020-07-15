COVID care: All you need to know about using hand sanitiser

Are alcohol free sanitisers as effective as the ones with alcohol?

Sanitiser must have 60% alcohol content in it to reduce the germ content on the hands. Alcoholfree sanitisers don’t kill germs on your hands.

How long should I rub my hands together while using hand sanitiser?

You need to rub your hands together for 15-30 seconds.

When should I use soap and water instead of sanitiser?

Using hand sanitisers is not recommended when the hands are greasy or dirty. Also, clean your hands with soap and water before eating, and after handling food, playing sports or gardening.

Is hand sanitiser bad for skin?

Sanitiser can be harmful for people suffering from dermatological issues such as eczema. If you face skin issues, it is better to wash hands with soap and water, and moisturise them afterwards. If you must use it, apply moisturising cream after the hands are dry. Avoid using sanitisers with essential oils.

Are hand sanitisers safe for children?

Children who are under six years old should use hand sanitiser under adult guidance. Keep it away from reach of kids since there is a danger of them consuming it.

Should I wait for the hand sanitiser to dry on my skin?

Yes, you must. Rub your hands together until the hand sanitiser feels dry on your skin. However, ensure to not wave your hands while drying them as they will pick up microorganisms that are in the air.