In numbers: The big-ticket Chinese investments in India
Amid demands to ban Chinese goods, here’s a look at how they are invested in India, proliferate as their products do from cell phones to toys and dolls
Published: 19th June 2020 11:53 AM | Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:03 PM | A+A A-
Amid demands to ban Chinese goods, here’s a look at how they are invested in India, proliferate as their products do from cell phones to toys and dolls
Most active Chinese investment firms
- Tencent
- Shuwei Capital
- Hill House
- Capital Corps
- Alibaba
- Xiaomi
Unicorns with Chinese investment
- Ola
- Swiggy
- Paytm
- Zomato
- Flipkart
- Big Basket
- LensKart
- PolicyBazaar
- Hike
- Byjus
- Udaan
- Dehlivery
- Snapdeal
Chinese apps on the intel radar
- TikTok
- Vigo Video
- Bigo Live
- Helo
- LIKE
- ClubFactory
- ROMWE
- BeautyPlus
- Photo Wonder
- YouCam Makeup
- Wonder Camera
- SHEIN
- Perfect Corp (developer of YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect)
- SelfieCity
- Shareit
- Xender
- UC Browser
- APUS Browser
- CM Browser
- DU Browse
- Perfect Corp (developer of YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect)
- SelfieCity
- Shareit
- Xender
- UC Browser
- APUS Browser
- CM Browser
- DU Browse
To be barred from BSNL, MTNL tenders
The Department of Telecom intends to cancel tenders floated by BSNL and MTNL to bar Chinese equipment vendors from participating in them. BSNL had earlier approved ZTE (China) and Nokia (Finland) for proprietary migration of around 50,000 2G and 3G sites into 4G capable units for around Rs 2,300 cr
Railway contract set to be axed
Railways to end 2016 contract with a Chinese company worth Rs 471 crore for signalling work on the Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.