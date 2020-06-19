In numbers: The big-ticket Chinese investments in India

Amid demands to ban Chinese goods, here’s a look at how they are invested in India, proliferate as their products do from cell phones to toys and dolls

Most active Chinese investment firms

Tencent

Shuwei Capital

Hill House

Capital Corps

Alibaba

Xiaomi

Unicorns with Chinese investment

Ola

Swiggy

Paytm

Zomato

Flipkart

Big Basket

LensKart

PolicyBazaar

Hike

Byjus

Udaan

Dehlivery

Snapdeal

Chinese apps on the intel radar

TikTok

Vigo Video

Bigo Live

Weibo

WeChat

Helo

LIKE

ClubFactory

ROMWE

BeautyPlus

Photo Wonder

YouCam Makeup

Wonder Camera

SHEIN

To be barred from BSNL, MTNL tenders

The Department of Telecom intends to cancel tenders floated by BSNL and MTNL to bar Chinese equipment vendors from participating in them. BSNL had earlier approved ZTE (China) and Nokia (Finland) for proprietary migration of around 50,000 2G and 3G sites into 4G capable units for around Rs 2,300 cr

Railway contract set to be axed

Railways to end 2016 contract with a Chinese company worth Rs 471 crore for signalling work on the Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.