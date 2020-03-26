Home Specials

A movie a day keeps boredom away: 20 must-watch movies to try during COVID-19 lockdown

If you are sad over the limited options available indoors to kill time, remember good cinema is always out there awaiting a quality audience. Here are 20 movies that all human beings should check out.

Already regretting having wasted a day of the national lockdown? Worry not. Consider it a trial day before making the rest of the days productive and fun. Remember social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. If you are sad over the limited options available indoors to kill time, remember good cinema is always out there awaiting a quality audience. Here are 20 movies that all human beings should watch at least once before leaving this planet for you to try out. Click on the link button on the photos to get a direct link to YouTube where you can try them right away.

Stay inside, stay safe. Enjoy good films!

(Tap on the movie name or director to go back to the directory; Click on the fullscreen icon on bottom-right for better experience)

