2022: Sporting joy

Neeraj’s long throw at glory

The gentle and amiable Neeraj Chopra is the most decorated Indian athlete at the age of 24. After historic gold in javelin at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he did another first for the country -- he won the Zurich Diamond League final. His throw of 88.44m won him the trophy. Earlier in the year, Chopra was part of another slice of record as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver.

Proud moment for male shuttlers

Indian male shuttlers won their maiden Thomas Cup in May, beating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in Bangkok. Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and then Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Jonatan Christie to seal India’s win. India had previously reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955 and 1979.

Mirabai, Vinesh and Bajrang

Injury is the common thread that binds them together. Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu had quite a year. Despite wrist injury she kept coming back on the platform and won medals. At the World Championships where top Chinese lifters competed, Mirabai managed to win a silver. She had a gold at the C’Wealth Games, too. In wrestling, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who too were struggling with injuries, managed to win medals at the world championships.

Nikhat’s penchant for gold

Nikhat Zareen clinched 52kg gold in the World Championship to become only the fifth Indian female boxer to be crowned world champion. She started the year with a bang by bagging her second gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. By doing so, she became the only India boxer to win two gold at the event. She had also finished first at the 2019 edition. She then completed the hat-trick of gold by pocketing the 50kg gold at 2022 C’wealth Games.

Track legend at IOA top seat

Indian Olympic Association elected its first female president on December 10. Track legend and multiple Asian Games medallist PT Usha was unanimously elected to head one of India’s premier sports organisations. Usha, who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker, is the first Olympian to head the IOA. The IOA constitution was amended after a bitter court battle and the new constitution is expected to usher in sweeping changes. like more administrative power to sportspersons.

