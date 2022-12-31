2022: State of the economy

By Express News Service

Government sells 3.5% stake in LIC

The government offloaded 3.5% stake in the country’s largest life insurer – Life Insurance Corporation of India – through an IPO, raising Rs 20,557 crore. Though the amount raised was lower than expected (Rs 60,000-70,000 crore), it is the biggest public issue ever in terms of the amount raised. The retail portion was subscribed 1.9 times. The share was priced at Rs 949 and listed at Rs 867 on the bourses. The move was a leap for the government to bring the state-owned insurer under market scrutiny.

RBI launches digital rupee

To reduce dependency on paper currency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year launched the Central Bank Digital Currency, a sort of official cryptocurrency. This is touted as the biggest thing after the UPI (unified payment interface) in facilitating payments. The RBI defines the digital rupee as a form of digital token that represents legal tender. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency, unlike cryptocurrencies, where the value is highly volatile.

Rupee breaching 83 mark

The government that once garnered votes promising a strong rupee had to face embarrassment when the rupee breached the 83-mark and touched the lowest at 83.29 on October 19. The rupee has since recovered some ground even touching 80.6 in the first half of November. The Indian currency has been under pressure from a strengthening dollar and outflow of investment from foreign portfolio investors. The FPIs have so far taken out a net $18 billion in 2022.

Taxing the Cryptos

After dilly-dallying on the legality of cryptocurrencies, the government did take a stand on the issue, when the finance minister in her Budget speech on February 1, 2022, imposed a tax of 30% on capital gains made on cryptos. It also levied 1% TDS on every transfer of crypto assets. The move to levy tax on cryptos came as relief to some investors as thy were expecting an outright ban. The RBI has been advocating outright ban of private cryptocurrencies terming them as a big financial risk.

Tackling inflation

A hurriedly called MPC in May 2022 saw the RBI hiking repo rate by 40 basis points as retail Inflation in April (at 7.8%) came close to 8% forcing the central bank to change its response to it. Till then RBI said the nature of Indian inflation was different from that of the other developed economies. But with April retail inflation at an 8-year high, the RBI made course correction and followed it up with four more hikes during the year raising the repo rate by 225 basis points to 6.25%.

