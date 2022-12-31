Personalities of 2022: Some for the album in year that was

By Express News Service

Political titan of the year

He came, he addressed the rallies, he conquered Gujarat. Once again, and this time with a record mandate. The huge crowds lining up for tens of kilometres to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a teaser of the show that was to follow in his own state. The BJP’s landslide victory, with the party taking 156 of 182 total seats in the state Assembly, also worked as an instant balm for the stings it suffered in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and Delhi Municipal Council elections. Modi and Gujarat had become synonymous after 2002. Two decades later, the connection seems to have only got stronger.

Walker of the year

A pan-India walk was bound to score talking points about the daily miles covered. Maybe, errr…, even the shoes being worn. But while those did sneak into talks, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra gave lots more vignettes to his fans and critics alike. His bushy salt-and-pepper beard tops the list, of course, in close contest with the white T-shirt he wore even in Delhi winter. Pics of him tying mom Sonia’s shoelaces won hearts, as did his hugs to kids. Opponents called it a costly show of nothingness. The milling crowds, Congress said, was proof of their invaluable love. That will be known in ’24. For now, what Rahul has proved is that he can give a lot of leaders a run for their popularity.

Defector of the year

After months of will he, won’t he, he finally did. Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad walked out of the party in August, and floated his own outfit, Democratic Azad Party, soon. With no love lost, a half-century old bond came to an end. The development came as a surprise to few people, as the septuagenarian leader had led the G-23 group of dissenters who had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020, calling for an overhaul of the party. The former J&K CM and Rajya Sabha member carried the same tone and tenor in his resignation letter too, citing Rahul Gandhi’s “immaturity” and blaming him for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the Congress.

Rebellion of the year

As Rahul Gandhi embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, it became a task for the Congress brass to keep the party’s Rajasthan unit from breaking apart. Camp Ashok Gehlot wanted to see the chief minister at the helm of party’s national affairs. As did Sachin Pilot’s faction, actually, for that would vacate the CM’s chair for him. Gehlot, however, wanted to hold the reins of the state as well. As rebellion brewed, central peacekeepers were flown in to calm the storm. Turned out, the mess led to nowhere and the party had to maintain the status quo. But not before the rebellion brought out in the open, once again, that all is not well in the Rajasthan Congress.

Sonrise of the year

Reaping success in the two fields most maligned for being riddled with nepotism, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin continues to climb up the ladder, and rapidly. Udhayanidhi was sworn in as the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, in his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Cabinet earlier this month. No surprise there; the stage had already been set for him. After taking over as the minister, the first-time legislator, who was elected from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in 2021, said he would thwart all the criticism through his honest performance. No surprise there too; the script is old.

Stunner of the year

It wasn’t really reduced to ashes. Yet, the Congress’ victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls was celebrated somewhat like the rise of the phoenix. So what if the electorate of the hill state stuck to their riwaaj of not bringing back the incumbent government in power, the Congress tally of 40 out of the 68 Assembly seats as against the BJP’s victory in 25 seats was a feat not many had imagined. Whether the BJP shot itself in the foot by refusing to restore the old pension scheme or failing to allay internal dissent, or it was the Gandhi siblings charm that worked in the Congress’ favour, one thing is certain — few would have foreseen Sukhu as Himachal CM.

Repeat mandate of the year

Even before the ‘bulldozer raj’ began in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen as a monk who was demolishing traditional approaches on his way to his ends. Whether you like it or not, here was a saffron-clad leader who didn’t believe in sugar-coating his views, showed little political pretence, or patience for bringing down crime (and criminals). And whether you like it or not, more people in the state voted for him for these very reasons. The repeat mandate earned by BJP in the UP polls earlier this year showed that clearly. All the talk of making the state an investment and tourism hub worked, of course, as cherry on the cake. Or raisin on the halwa.

Fighter of the year

So what if he came back fighting, Arvind Kejriwal considers himself daring enough to venture right into the lion’s den. The Delhi chief minister’s Aam Aadmi Party won five seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home ground, Gujarat enough to get it the status of a national party. After forming the state governments in Delhi and Punjab, and getting a toehold in the BJP’s bastion, AAP will now get renewed confidence to try and breach more political citadels in the country. The Delhi civic body polls have further proved that AAP is taking the business seriously, and Kejriwal is no one-performance-wonder. He has shown the spine for it. And the ‘revadis’.

Surprise of the year

The Angry-Young-Man-turned-Exuberant-Old-Man-on-KBC turned into a wise elderly man. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was until now much trolled for not using his huge presence on social media to take a stance about issues that matter. He did that finally. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival, which was also attended by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bachchan talked about censorship in Indian cinema. He said, “Even now, I’m sure my colleagues on stage would agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.” With that, he firmly locked his stature in the minds of his fans. The ‘liberal’ ones, at least.

Angry man of the year

A poised diplomat turned into an angry old man who got angrier by the day. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chewed no words as he gave mouthfuls in interviews, talks and statements. The pro-government lobby clapped at his no-holds-barred retorts; opponents gaped at how tactless he sounded. Finally, India has a voice that does not seem timid, some said, finding achchhe din amid all the din. Others talked of empty vessels, the noise they make and how easily they get dents. Europe-centric view will no longer work, Jaishankar thundered. Help us get US visas faster, the chorus grew louder back home. We won’t stop taking Russian oil, he harped some more. And then more.

