Home Specials

Ball set rolling for green credit programme to incentivise environmental actions

​The green credit will be implemented in eight sectors, viz tree plantation, water conservation, sustainable agricultural practices, waste management, air pollution reduction and more.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

Image used for representational purposes.

By Manoj Vishwanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) recently notified a draft Green Credit Programme rules to usher in a competitive market-based approach that will incentivise voluntary environmental actions of various stakeholders.

The green credits will arise from a range of sectors and entities, including individuals, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives, forestry enterprises, sustainable agriculture enterprises, private sector and industries. Green credits will be tradable on a domestic market platform and act as incentives, said the draft notification. The ministry invited objections and suggestions to the rules within 60 days.

The green credit will be implemented in eight sectors, viz tree plantation, water conservation, sustainable agricultural practices, waste management, air pollution reduction, mangrove conservation, Ecomark for goods and services and construction work for using sustainable technologies and materials. The green credit scheme was part of the policy pronouncements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the general budget this year.

“The green credit is part of the sustainable development goals adopted under the UN Charter for environment sustainability. It is similar to the carbon credit concept. For example, the burning of stubble in Punjab smothers Delhi every year. Giving green credits will encourage farmers to adopt environment friendly methods to discard stubble. The Indian Agriculture Research Institute has developed a bio-enzyme that can decompose and turn stubble into manure in 25 days," said National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) former senior scientist K K Ramachandran.

"Such initiatives will help farmers earn green credits, which are tradable. An industry that is unable to reduce pollution can purchase these green credits to meet the pollution standard set by the government,” he added. According to experts, the green credit programme is an innovative approach and the right step towards achieving environment sustainability.

However, considering the high level of pollution and the reluctance to change traditional practices, how well the Indian industry would respond to it is uncertain. India is home to 63 of the 100 most polluted cities, and New Delhi has the worst air quality among capital cities in the world. Vehicular emissions, industrial waste, smoke from cooking, construction work, stubble burning, and power generation are the biggest sources of air pollution in India. 

Around 70% of surface water in the country is estimated to be unfit for consumption. Illegal dumping of raw sewage, silt, and garbage into rivers and lakes severely contaminate India’s waters. The country produces around 277 million tonnes of municipal solid waste every year.

Accumulation, trading on market

  • Green credit can be accumulated by individuals, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives, forestry enterprises, sustainable agriculture enterprises, private sector and industries
  • It can be traded on a domestic market platform
  • Industries unable to meet the pollution standard can purchase the green credit

60-day window to send suggestions

  • Activity-generating green credits has climate co-benefits such as the reduction or removal of carbon emissions. The green credit programme can also parallelly be used to get carbon credits for the same activity from the carbon market.
  • Stakeholders can send in their suggestions/objections to the govt within 60 days. They will be processed and the rules updated for final implementation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green credit programme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp