Home Specials

Green mascot of Telangana who inspired govts

Meet Dusharla Satyanarayana, 69, who converted his 70-acre ancestral land into a forest and went on to dig a canal to irrigate it and create small waterbodies.

Published: 01st July 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

A native of Raghavapuram village of Mothe mandal in Suryapet district of Telangana, he is confident his legacy will outlive him.

A native of Raghavapuram village of Mothe mandal in Suryapet district of Telangana, he is confident his legacy will outlive him. (Photo | Dusharla Satyanarayana Twitter)

By Vivek Bhoomi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: He is a man of many parts—a water rights activist, a trendsetter, an author, and a resource person for students, government officials and nature lovers in and beyond Telangana. But primarily he is one who walks the nature conservation talk. 

Meet Dusharla Satyanarayana, 69, who converted his 70-acre ancestral land into a forest and went on to dig a canal to irrigate it and create small waterbodies. He has been at it since childhood. 

A native of Raghavapuram village of Mothe mandal in Suryapet district of Telangana, he is confident his legacy will outlive him. "My son is a veterinary doctor. He, too, is a nature lover and isn't money-minded. The forest will survive even after I pass away," he assures. 

His forest is home to a plethora of wildlife. "If a 50-year-old tree adds an estimated `1,58,46,500 value to earth, then the total value added by my forest should be in the range of `2,000 to `3,000 crore," he points out. 

Besides the forest, Satyanarayana started the ‘Jala Sadhana Samithi’ the 1980s, which was a movement to bring irrigation to the water-starved lands of the erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts. 

His activism also brought the issue of fluorosis affecting the people of Nalgonda to the national stage, and forced the government to take remedial action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Dusharla Satyanarayana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp