Why elderly fall prey to cybercrime

NEW DELHI: Over the past few years, India has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of cybercrimes. With the growing adoption of technology and digitalization, there has been a rise in cyber fraud, identity theft, and cyberstalking, which has led to an alarming increase in cybercrime in the city.

The modus operandi

Three years back in 2020, a 75-year-old man who had retired from an eminent private company, received a phone call from an unknown number. The person on the call informed Kishore, a resident of Vasant Kunj, that his insurance policy has lapsed and he would have to pay some money if he wanted the policy renewed.

The not-so-tech-savvy Kishore eventually ended up paying a whopping Rs 2.67 crore in multiple accounts in lieu of policy renewal assurance. Later, when he had lost all hope, his daughter approached the police, which after two years of investigation, finally caught the two accused people, last year.

In another case, on one fine evening, a 73-year-old man went online to search for a wine bottle ‘Creme De Cassis’. As he found a contact number, he immediately picked up his phone and ordered the bottle for Rs 1650. The person, on the other side of the call, asked for his credit card number, expiry date, and CVV.

The elderly man provided him with all the information and within minutes he started receiving messages on his mobile phone that read that his credit card had been charged Rs 1,650, Rs 91,449, and Rs 45,725. In another incident, a Noida-based senior citizen couple looking for a dishwasher company’s customer care number on the Internet lost Rs 8.24 lakh to cyber frauds. As the cases keep coming up, this newspaper spoke to some experts on preventing and dealing with such cyber frauds, especially with the senior citizens of the country.

Surge after pandemic

Referring to the model of crimes committed in Jamtara, Jharkhand, infamously known as the phishing capital of India, Dr Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court lawyer and chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, said there has been a surge of ‘mini-Jamtaras’ since the pandemic.

“We are seeing the mushrooming of the Jamtara model of cybercrime in India. Earlier there was one place, where cybercrimes were committed as a ‘community activity’. The current digital users accessing cyberspace, especially elderly people, are mostly without any appropriate knowledge or training,” he said, adding, “Cybercrime needs to be dealt with stringent punishment so that there will be fear in the minds of the criminals.”

‘Awareness is the key’

Tarun Sharma, founder and CEO of Yodda Elder Care, believes that seniors living alone and away from their children are particularly vulnerable to scams due to a lack of social support and inexperience with digital technology.

“The increasing elderly population in the country is falling prey to a wide array of scams, including banking, cyber, and life insurance surrender-related frauds. These senior citizens lack support and have limited awareness about fraud, data privacy, and cybercrime, making them susceptible to significant financial losses,” Sharma said.

He suggested talking to older family members and neighbours about the prevalence of cybercrime and encouraging them to consult with a trusted friend before sharing personal information.

Why elderly are vulnerable

Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, which functions under the Special Cell, is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cybercrime including those in which victims are women, children, and the elderly. DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said that elderly people are more vulnerable to certain types of cybercrimes, such as phishing scams and identity theft.

“They may be less familiar with technology and the internet, and may not have received adequate education or training on how to protect themselves online. This makes them susceptible to falling for scams or phishing attacks,” he said.

“Secondly, older adults may be more trusting and less suspicious of requests for personal information or money, which can also make them more vulnerable to scams. Thirdly, some older adults may have cognitive decline or memory issues, which can impair their ability to recognize and avoid online threats,” Gautam added. However, he said it is very important to note that people of all ages can fall victim to online scams and fraud.

‘Jamtara model of cybercrime’

