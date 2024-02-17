Epics for children: The true word

Our relationship with truth is complicated. Almost everyone agrees on the need to speak the truth, and yet, no one can claim to speak the truth all the time. We often hide bitter truths. Sometimes, we do this to spare the feelings of the listener—for example, when our best friend asks us if their favourite dress looks good on them, we may keep our reservations to ourselves. We have seen how badly PG Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster took Jeeves’ suggestions.

Sometimes, we hide the truth to spare ourselves the consequences of speaking it. This is the reason most people are unable to speak truth to power. No corporate has ever welcomed a whistle-blower; rather they have all been hounded.

Should we speak only the pleasant truths and shove the bitter ones under the carpet? Manusmriti says:

satyam bruyat priyam bruyat

na bruyat satyam apriyam

priyam cha nanrutam bruyat

esha dharmah sanatanah

Speak what is true, speak what is pleasant; speak not what is true but unpleasant; nor what is pleasant but not true; this is the eternal tradition of dharma.

The above is hardly a wholehearted commitment to speaking truth. If we refrain from speaking the truth for fear of hurting the listener’s feelings, we may actually end up doing more damage. Some married couples don’t bring up relationship issues due to the fear of confrontation.