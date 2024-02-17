Epics for children: The true word

Our relationship with truth is complicated. Almost everyone agrees on the need to speak the truth, and yet, no one can claim to speak the truth all the time. We often hide bitter truths. Sometimes, we do this to spare the feelings of the listener—for example, when our best friend asks us if their favourite dress looks good on them, we may keep our reservations to ourselves. We have seen how badly PG Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster took Jeeves’ suggestions.
Sometimes, we hide the truth to spare ourselves the consequences of speaking it. This is the reason most people are unable to speak truth to power. No corporate has ever welcomed a whistle-blower; rather they have all been hounded.
Should we speak only the pleasant truths and shove the bitter ones under the carpet? Manusmriti says:
satyam bruyat priyam bruyat
na bruyat satyam apriyam
priyam cha nanrutam bruyat
esha dharmah sanatanah
Speak what is true, speak what is pleasant; speak not what is true but unpleasant; nor what is pleasant but not true; this is the eternal tradition of dharma.
The above is hardly a wholehearted commitment to speaking truth. If we refrain from speaking the truth for fear of hurting the listener’s feelings, we may actually end up doing more damage. Some married couples don’t bring up relationship issues due to the fear of confrontation.
This doesn’t make the issues go away but merely postpones the reckoning. Sometimes it results in partners silently drifting away until they have drifted too far apart to stay together any longer—a phenomenon called ‘silent divorce’. A timely dose of truth may have prevented this situation.
A truth speaker needs to find a way to speak all truths, even the unpleasant ones. First of all, one has to realise that the purpose of telling a bitter truth is not to find fault with someone or pointing fingers. It is to convey one’s understanding and experience.
We are speaking the truth because we care about the listener. Try to open the conversation with a positive attitude but don’t shy away from stating the facts plainly. Beating around the bush for too long is not going to help matters. Using a soft tone and kind words will make the listener more accepting of the bitter truth. We must also be clear that we are trying to speak ‘our truth’ and the listener may have ‘their truth’.
Keeping the door open for their point of view makes this a two-way conversation instead of a one-way sermon. Be patient because people take time to organise their thoughts and respond. Don’t be afraid of long silences. Truth told in the right way is incredibly powerful and healing for the speaker as well as the listener.