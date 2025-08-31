The old woman who broke a friendship

Sometimes, things that cannot be accomplished even with great force can be achieved with a little application of the mind. Here’s a folktale from the Santhal Pargana that illustrates this. Once upon a time, there was a king whose son was a close friend of his minister’s son. The two boys were very fond of hunting and spent all their time at it. The king and the minister often scolded them, urging them to break off their friendship, give up hunting and devote themselves to their studies. But this had no effect on the boys. Finally, the king announced a reward for anyone who could break their friendship. Many people tried in different ways, but none succeeded.

One day, an old woman arrived and asked for two men. She took them home and had them hang a bed from a pole, the kind used to carry a person on a journey. She draped curtains all around it. Then she brought some rotten dung, which gave off an unbearable stench. She placed it on an osai (a winnowing fan) and set the fan on the bed. After closing the curtains around it, she made the men lift the bed by holding one end of the pole each. Then she fetched a drum and started beating it.

The old woman paraded through the bazaar, beating the drum, with the two men carrying the bed behind her. People wanted to know what was hidden behind the curtains, but the two men kept silent. They left the town and entered the forest. When the prince and the minister’s son heard the sound of the drum, they came running. They ordered the two men to lower the bed to the ground. The prince peeped inside, and as soon as the obnoxious smell hit his nostrils, he leapt back.