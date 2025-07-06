Is it possible to understand Mahatmas?

Children, when a drama is enacted on stage, the audience will experience a range of emotions. They will laugh or cry depending on how the characters act. But what about the playwright watching his own play? He will not be anxious about the next scene. The playwright knows exactly what will happen next and what the characters will say.
This is also how Mahatmas live in this world. They know what is happening and what is going to happen. Therefore, nothing in life can upset them. Though Mahatmas work constantly, they have no sense of being doers. They are not attached to their actions. They live in the world like butter floating on water.
Children, remember what Lord Krsna told Arjuna: “O Arjuna, I have nothing left to gain in the three worlds. Yet, I work.” Some children might ask, “Why then do Mahatmas act?” They act in order to awaken dharma-budha in others. This is the aim of all their actions.
Dharma will prevail only if adharma declines. If a country is not protected from a depraved and cruel ruler, both the country and its people will be destroyed. When radiation is carried out to destroy cancerous cells, some good cells will also be killed. Nevertheless, this helps to heal the patient. Similarly, executing a man who will not hesitate to kill a hundred people can liberate a country and its people from the grip of adharma.
During the Mahabharata War, Duryodhana set out one night to see his mother, Gandhari. He was going to seek her blessings in order to win the war and to make himself invincible. Gandhari was a gem of a woman. She had blindfolded herself (as an act of solidarity) after marrying a blind man.
As a result of the spiritual powers gained from this asceticism, the body of whomsoever Gandhari’s gaze fell upon would become as strong as steel and he would become invincible. Duryodhana knew this. In accordance with his mother’s instructions, he bathed and was going stark naked to his mother when, suddenly, Lord Krsna appeared before him and asked, “Duryodhana, what are you doing? Going naked to your mother? Can’t you at least wear a loincloth?”
Duryodhana felt that the Lord was reasonable. He covered his groin and thighs and went to Gandhari, who removed her blindfold and gazed at her son. Every part of Duryodhana’s body that she gazed on became stronger than steel. Only those body parts that were covered remained vulnerable.
Later, when Bhima and Duryodhana used maces to fight with each other, Bhima was unable to defeat him despite repeated attempts. Finally, taking a hint from Lord Krsna, Bhima smashed Duryodhana’s thighs with the mace and thus killed him.
Some people consider this act of Lord Krsna adharmic. However, he knew that if the evil Duryodhana became invincible, dharma would not prevail in the kingdom. This is why he persuaded Duryodhana to cover his groin and thighs. It was only because of this that Bhima was able to defeat him.
The actions of Mahatmas might seem unethical to ordinary people. But we must not evaluate them based on a superficial reading of situations. We must evaluate the greatness of Mahatmas only by taking into account the consequences of their actions.