Is it possible to understand Mahatmas?

Children, when a drama is enacted on stage, the audience will experience a range of emotions. They will laugh or cry depending on how the characters act. But what about the playwright watching his own play? He will not be anxious about the next scene. The playwright knows exactly what will happen next and what the characters will say.

This is also how Mahatmas live in this world. They know what is happening and what is going to happen. Therefore, nothing in life can upset them. Though Mahatmas work constantly, they have no sense of being doers. They are not attached to their actions. They live in the world like butter floating on water.

Children, remember what Lord Krsna told Arjuna: “O Arjuna, I have nothing left to gain in the three worlds. Yet, I work.” Some children might ask, “Why then do Mahatmas act?” They act in order to awaken dharma-budha in others. This is the aim of all their actions.

Dharma will prevail only if adharma declines. If a country is not protected from a depraved and cruel ruler, both the country and its people will be destroyed. When radiation is carried out to destroy cancerous cells, some good cells will also be killed. Nevertheless, this helps to heal the patient. Similarly, executing a man who will not hesitate to kill a hundred people can liberate a country and its people from the grip of adharma.