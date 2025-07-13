Freedom from conflicts of opposites

Opposites can be seen as conflict, or one can choose to be in harmony with them. Breathing in and breathing out, in the dynamics of life, are opposites, yet not in conflict. One complements the other. Similarly, when sorrow arises, if one can remain peaceful while experiencing it, one will learn from it. In that learning, conflict is not created; rather, harmony is found even in sorrow. When there is sorrow, experience it. But instead of peacefully observing sorrow, one often begins to worry, feel angry, pity oneself or become jealous of others, saying, “Why should this sorrow exist? Why me? This isn’t fair,” and so on. Such thoughts sully the mind. A mind caught in worry loses its sensitivity. Then, when the tide of sorrow recedes and joy—the opposite of sorrow—arrives, the same mind is unable to fully receive it. For a mind long preoccupied with worry becomes unresponsive, even to joy.

So, learn to experience sorrow. Be patient, knowing that sorrow will pass and joy or peace will follow, just as one wave recedes and another takes its place. While going through sorrow, simply experience it. In that moment, don’t worry, don’t get angry. A calm and steady mind will then be able to meet the next experience with grace.

A young fish once began asking the older fishes, “Where is the ocean?” When told that the water it lived in was the ocean, it would laugh and swim away. One day, it met an old, wise fish. The old fish took the young one to the edge of the sea and pushed it out of the water. The young fish began to struggle. Then, the old fish pushed it back into the ocean and said, “This water is the ocean.” Only then did the young fish truly see the beauty and magic of the water.