Freedom from conflicts of opposites

Opposites can be seen as conflict, or one can choose to be in harmony with them. Breathing in and breathing out, in the dynamics of life, are opposites, yet not in conflict. One complements the other. Similarly, when sorrow arises, if one can remain peaceful while experiencing it, one will learn from it. In that learning, conflict is not created; rather, harmony is found even in sorrow. When there is sorrow, experience it. But instead of peacefully observing sorrow, one often begins to worry, feel angry, pity oneself or become jealous of others, saying, “Why should this sorrow exist? Why me? This isn’t fair,” and so on. Such thoughts sully the mind. A mind caught in worry loses its sensitivity. Then, when the tide of sorrow recedes and joy—the opposite of sorrow—arrives, the same mind is unable to fully receive it. For a mind long preoccupied with worry becomes unresponsive, even to joy.
So, learn to experience sorrow. Be patient, knowing that sorrow will pass and joy or peace will follow, just as one wave recedes and another takes its place. While going through sorrow, simply experience it. In that moment, don’t worry, don’t get angry. A calm and steady mind will then be able to meet the next experience with grace.
A young fish once began asking the older fishes, “Where is the ocean?” When told that the water it lived in was the ocean, it would laugh and swim away. One day, it met an old, wise fish. The old fish took the young one to the edge of the sea and pushed it out of the water. The young fish began to struggle. Then, the old fish pushed it back into the ocean and said, “This water is the ocean.” Only then did the young fish truly see the beauty and magic of the water.
In the same way, when sorrow passes and joy arrives, that joy will not be ordinary—it will be extraordinary. Nature has an intrinsic purpose in the play of opposites. But when approached wisely, one can live in harmony with opposites rather than in conflict with them.
The brain must search for such a contact, for such an inner state. But it is often caught in worry, expectation, justification and comparison. Drop all that and directly encounter sorrow, without all these foolish inner conversations. Train the brain to observe sorrow without expectation, and then intelligence will transform sorrow. You have to seek this transformation.
Every suffering is a great opportunity for inner awakening. Witnessing is a powerful divine key to salvation. When one witnesses one’s suffering, one does not participate in it—and thus does not lose one’s centre. Through witnessing, you become conscious of your unconscious, which is often the source of suffering. When you witness, you no longer identify with what is being witnessed. Your sufferings then simply come and go, like clouds passing through the sky. You begin to see the space in which these clouds appear and disappear. Every moment of suffering, then, becomes an opportunity for enlightenment. One begins to understand that each suffering carries a message: to look at life differently.
You will also learn to be peaceful if you learn to relish the happy moments in life. Let this become a way of life. Take a few moments each day to reflect on joyful experiences and relive them. This will build your capacity to truly enjoy life. Also, learn to share your happiness with others. Speak more about joy, love and the blessings you have, rather than feeling miserable even amidst good things. When you do this, you will develop an inner strength that helps you face difficult times.