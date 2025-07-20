Only the true believer sees God

In medieval times, in the village of Narsi in what is now Maharashtra, there lived an elderly childless couple—Damaji, a tailor, and his wife, Gonai. They were both devout followers of Lord Pandurang. One morning, while Damaji was at the Bhima River to bathe, he discovered a newborn baby. He took him home. They named him Nama and raised him as their own son. Nama grew day by day. Once, Damaji had to go to the market, so he asked Nama to go to the temple in his place. Gonai gave him the necessary things for worship and a plate of food and said, ‘Show this offering to the god and come back.’
When Nama reached the temple, he bathed the idol, clothed it in a yellow robe, offered sandalwood paste and flowers, and lit incense and lamps. He then placed the plate of food before the idol. He joined his hands together and prayed to the lord, ‘Be pleased now to eat.’ The young Nama truly believed that god always ate these offerings. He did not doubt that this was so. When the god did not eat the food, he said, ‘The lord must be angry due to my delay in bringing the food, but your devotee, my father, had to go early to the market and has sent me with this offering of food.’ Still, the god did not eat. Nama said, ‘If you do not eat, my mother will be angry with me. What wrong have I done, O lord, that you do not eat my food?’ Nama believed that the stone idol could eat food, and he began to cry. Seeing his pure belief, the god appeared before him and embraced him. He ate the food offered by Nama and said, ‘Do not tell anyone about this event.’
When Nama returned home, Gonai saw his empty plate and said, ‘Whom did you give that offering to?’ Nama said, ‘O mother, the god ate the offering.’ Damaji and Gonai were very surprised. The next day, Damaji went to the temple with Nama and watched as he offered food to the god. Nama said to the god, ‘Be pleased to eat.’ The god said to Nama, ‘I will not appear because your father is with you.’ The simple-minded Nama became angry with the god and said, ‘You are a deceiver.’ The god laughed and appeared before them. He also ate the offering. That day, Damaji and Gonai realised that they had a truly special son, one whose sincere belief had forced even the god to appear before them. Nama grew up to become a famous poet-saint, who is well-known even today in Maharashtra and all over India by the name Saint Namadeva.
YouTube: @Mahabalak.English