Only the true believer sees God

In medieval times, in the village of Narsi in what is now Maharashtra, there lived an elderly childless couple—Damaji, a tailor, and his wife, Gonai. They were both devout followers of Lord Pandurang. One morning, while Damaji was at the Bhima River to bathe, he discovered a newborn baby. He took him home. They named him Nama and raised him as their own son. Nama grew day by day. Once, Damaji had to go to the market, so he asked Nama to go to the temple in his place. Gonai gave him the necessary things for worship and a plate of food and said, ‘Show this offering to the god and come back.’

When Nama reached the temple, he bathed the idol, clothed it in a yellow robe, offered sandalwood paste and flowers, and lit incense and lamps. He then placed the plate of food before the idol. He joined his hands together and prayed to the lord, ‘Be pleased now to eat.’ The young Nama truly believed that god always ate these offerings. He did not doubt that this was so. When the god did not eat the food, he said, ‘The lord must be angry due to my delay in bringing the food, but your devotee, my father, had to go early to the market and has sent me with this offering of food.’ Still, the god did not eat. Nama said, ‘If you do not eat, my mother will be angry with me. What wrong have I done, O lord, that you do not eat my food?’ Nama believed that the stone idol could eat food, and he began to cry. Seeing his pure belief, the god appeared before him and embraced him. He ate the food offered by Nama and said, ‘Do not tell anyone about this event.’