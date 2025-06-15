Be sensitive to life’s possibilities

The art of wise living involves the art of wisely discovering one’s talent and then optimising it. Nature has given everyone some talent. However, the mind is often not serious enough to discover what that talent is. Instead, one gets lost in comparing oneself with others. Comparison has killed the quality of life. The moment you begin to compare, the focus shifts to the other, and your energy is not available to look within. By seeing the quality of the other and comparing oneself with that, one silently brands oneself as useless. Thus, one’s hurt body manifests. When you see others through this psychological hurt body, your perception becomes distorted. You no longer see them objectively but with the backdrop of your wound, which deepens inner conflict. Please see the disorder within. Even if you outperform others, your inner bitterness will persist, and you will be unable to enjoy your own success.

Hence, comparison has become one of the principal stress-inducing factors. We are constantly taught to compare from childhood—parents compare us with other children, and bosses compare us with others at work. This leads to inner chaos. One has to learn to relate to comparisons wisely. If we use comparison intelligently, without letting it control us, it can be beneficial. Therefore, the mind has to search for such a way.