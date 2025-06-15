Be sensitive to life’s possibilities

The art of wise living involves the art of wisely discovering one’s talent and then optimising it. Nature has given everyone some talent. However, the mind is often not serious enough to discover what that talent is. Instead, one gets lost in comparing oneself with others. Comparison has killed the quality of life. The moment you begin to compare, the focus shifts to the other, and your energy is not available to look within. By seeing the quality of the other and comparing oneself with that, one silently brands oneself as useless. Thus, one’s hurt body manifests. When you see others through this psychological hurt body, your perception becomes distorted. You no longer see them objectively but with the backdrop of your wound, which deepens inner conflict. Please see the disorder within. Even if you outperform others, your inner bitterness will persist, and you will be unable to enjoy your own success.
Hence, comparison has become one of the principal stress-inducing factors. We are constantly taught to compare from childhood—parents compare us with other children, and bosses compare us with others at work. This leads to inner chaos. One has to learn to relate to comparisons wisely. If we use comparison intelligently, without letting it control us, it can be beneficial. Therefore, the mind has to search for such a way.
It is not what we have that makes a difference, but how we use what we have that truly matters. The purpose of self-observation is to make us conscious of this fact. Generally, impressions cover only the superficial layers of our mind, not the deeper ones. We have far more within us than we think. Discovering these infinite resources allows us to experience life richly.
Let’s say your colleague’s performance is better than yours. Pause for a moment and learn to enjoy it, instead of becoming jealous. If you become jealous, you become bitter. But if you appreciate how nature has made him talented, you won’t feel bitter, and your mind will enter a happier state. Such a mind begins to observe what makes him excel: his winning strokes, his cutting edge. You start learning from him instead of resenting him. With a joyful mind, you’ll see how your colleague has discovered his talent, and in that process, you’ll begin to explore and search for your own. The art of such exploration is the first step toward creative living. The key lies in searching for your inner talent.
Once, a group of illiterate people found a treasure box with a number lock, but they didn’t know how to open it. They tried all kinds of methods, including black magic, dancing around it and even spitting on it, but nothing worked. Eventually, they became frustrated and left, abandoning the treasure box. Some days later, a knowledgeable man came across it. He discovered the correct combination for the lock, opened it and found valuable jewels inside.
One is like a treasure box. The jewel of one’s talent is hidden within the treasure box of life. One has to find the right combination to unlock it. Therefore, learn to discover your talents and abilities. With this attitude, your work life, family life and social life can become sources of inner awakening. Be sensitive to the possibilities that life offers.