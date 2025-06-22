Invoking the Divine to prove innocence

If a person is accused of committing a crime by someone, but claims innocence, an independent witness is required to establish the truth. Sometimes, a human witness may not be available because the crime might have been committed without a third party present. In the modern age, science has developed many means to help ascertain the truth. Fingerprints on a murder weapon, DNA on the victim’s body or footage from a CCTV camera may be relied upon to prove the innocence or guilt of the accused. In the olden days, such means were not available. If the crime was serious and a judgment needed to be made, but no witnesses were present, it was common to invoke the divine. This practice occurred in the ancient and medieval periods, for example in Europe, and continues in pockets of isolated and less developed communities. Sometimes, a person suspected of wrongdoing but not put on trial would voluntarily choose to undergo divine ordeals to clear their name.

In India, too, divine ordeals were an accepted practice. If a person refused to undergo divine ordeals, it was believed that they were implicitly confessing to the wrongdoing and would receive the punishment prescribed for their crime, while avoiding the harsher penalties or even death that could result from failing the ordeal. The Puranas describe several types of divine ordeals.

The ordeals were conducted in a prominent location such as the hall of justice, the royal gate, the temple gate or a road crossing. The first type of ordeal is the dhata or tula. In this, a balance is constructed from wood while chanting Vedic mantras. The accused sits on one side of the balance and is carefully weighed against bricks, stones and clay.