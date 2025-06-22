Is anger Good or bad?

Children, a small child once asked Amma, “O Amma, is there good anger and bad anger?”

What determines if an emotion is good or bad are the underlying reasons behind it and the benefit that emotion has. For example, a mother’s show of anger for her child is meant for the child’s good. There will not be the slightest trace of enmity or hatred for her child in the mother’s heart. It is her love and affection for the child that is expressed as anger.

It is similar to how a cat holds her kitten by the scruff of its neck while carrying it to a safe place. The mother only wants a bright future for her child. When she gets angry with the child, he might feel upset. But later, he will understand that his mother’s anger had, in fact, saved him from a grave danger.

A good teacher’s scolding is like tutoring for a student. The teacher scolds only so that the student will study harder. Behind such anger, there is only love and affection. Here, the teacher wears anger like a mask, and the anger is another form of love. Hence, it will definitely help the student.