Sculpted by the mind

Surrounded by ancient banyan trees and fountains, Prince Aryavrat frolicked in the beautifully landscaped garden while King Yajuvendra gazed at him from the palace window. Although his kingdom flourished, the piercing sorrow of Aryavrat’s hunchback lingered within him. The king summoned healers from near and far, offering lavish rewards; yet nothing proved effective.

One dawn, an elderly woman healer visited the king, her eyes gleaming with calm certainty. She proposed: "Craft a life-size statue of the prince, a replica—but upright, strong, flawless—the way you would like to see him. Erect it where he plays."

Though sceptical, the king complied, erecting a majestic marble statue in the courtyard. Over time, the prince inadvertently mimicked its posture, aligning his thoughts and identity with it. Within a year, his spine straightened; by the next, his deformity nearly vanished.