Practising the soul of teachings

Teacher asks students, “What is common among famous people like Buddha, Mahavira, Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi?” A student immediately replies, “All were born on government holidays.”

Many people can still be wise without giving smart answers. Having an answer is just an attire; the real self lies in one’s essence. There is a distinction between personality and essence. When centred in personality, one’s love is rooted in self-love, and hence, one suffers from self-concern. But when love arises from essence or innocence, it becomes cosmic love, and the concern extends to the whole, not just the ‘self’. In the whole, the individual is included. In self-love, the world is excluded. One’s love should be inclusive, not exclusive. This is the way of life.

We worship the outer and forget the core—the inner. It is easy to worship the outer, for it involves blind following. But to practice the soul of the teachings, one cannot simply follow; one has to be alert to listen to its inner call. No matter how difficult it may seem, tradition is still easier to follow. But to be truly alert to the soul of the teaching—and to listen to its call—is far more difficult. For this, one has to live in a dimension beyond the known, where following is no longer possible.