Find God in the temple of your heart

Children, some people complain, “Though we have visited many temples and gone on many pilgrimages, our desires have yet to be fulfilled.” Visiting temples and going on pilgrimages are all very well, but our aim should not just be to fulfil our desires.

Our goals ought to be purifying the mind and awakening devotion to God. If we do not gain mental purity, all our spiritual endeavors will be in vain.

During construction, the concrete becomes set only if the steel rods used in construction are dirt free. Similarly, God can be enshrined only in a pure heart. While visiting temples and other sacred places, we must think of God and cultivate an attitude of surrender.

We must spend our time there in chanting the Lord’s names, singing bhajans, meditating or doing other spiritual practices. Even if our aim is desire fulfillment, the mind must be focused on God.

But today, when most people go to temples, their minds are preoccupied with home, office and a hundred other matters. They tell God about all these and ask him to fulfil their desires. They cannot forget everything else and think only of him, even for a single moment.