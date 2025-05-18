Drop your inner deafness

Once there was an arrogant king. His carpenter, to fit the size of the king, made a beautiful cot of 5 feet and 6 inches. Since the King loved it, he ordered that his guest house be furnished with cots of same size. The King was a strict man and no one dared to question his action. His words were final. So, the guest house was fitted with cots of same size. However, Guests who were taller than the King could not fit the cot and hence complained to the King through the Minister. The King said, “I love the cot and my people should enjoy what I love. If they don’t fit the cot, cut their legs so that they fit the cot I love.

When an enlightened master is born, it raises the level of consciousness. Whoever is available to this level of consciousness, will tune into that energy field. Energy cannot be destroyed as it exists in one form or the other. Is it not? Be sensitive and available to log on to this energy field.

All enlightened masters provide a beautiful platform for seekers of reality to make use of this energy field to grow. If we closely observe, we have evolved technologically, but our consciousness, our humanness has not evolved. There have been more wars, more divisions, more weapons of mass destructions in spite of all the technological advancement and pleasures. But human beings continue to be unhappy, upset, depressed and their insecurities are on the rise. See this paradox.