Drop your inner deafness

Once there was an arrogant king. His carpenter, to fit the size of the king, made a beautiful cot of 5 feet and 6 inches. Since the King loved it, he ordered that his guest house be furnished with cots of same size. The King was a strict man and no one dared to question his action. His words were final. So, the guest house was fitted with cots of same size. However, Guests who were taller than the King could not fit the cot and hence complained to the King through the Minister. The King said, “I love the cot and my people should enjoy what I love. If they don’t fit the cot, cut their legs so that they fit the cot I love.
When an enlightened master is born, it raises the level of consciousness. Whoever is available to this level of consciousness, will tune into that energy field. Energy cannot be destroyed as it exists in one form or the other. Is it not? Be sensitive and available to log on to this energy field.
All enlightened masters provide a beautiful platform for seekers of reality to make use of this energy field to grow. If we closely observe, we have evolved technologically, but our consciousness, our humanness has not evolved. There have been more wars, more divisions, more weapons of mass destructions in spite of all the technological advancement and pleasures. But human beings continue to be unhappy, upset, depressed and their insecurities are on the rise. See this paradox.
The present worldly or material progress has not given true peace. The company of the wise will make you available or be open to a new possibility, which is not linked to the material progress. Don’t be against the material progress but understand that taking refuge under material progress will give you joy, is an expression of inner foolishness.
Listen to any prayer deeply; listen deeply to the words of wise masters. Please do not be deaf internally. Then you will never understand the miracle, which can change your life.
Some of us think and many of us assume we think. Thinking involves being open and learning to drop one’s inner deafness. In the Ramayana, Ravana was advised by many elders that what he was doing was wrong. No, he stuck to his point of view and was thus internally deaf.
In the Bhagavatham, King Kamsa was advised many times that he was doing wrong. He was deaf. Kamsa stuck to what he wanted and this rigid attitude or not being open caused internal deafness.
Even in Mahabharata, Duryodhana was told many times by many people that what he was doing was wrong, but he did not listen. He was deaf internally. In all these cases see what happened to their lives. Let not our lives end like that.
Reflect on what is your quality of listening and whether you are open to new possibilities? If you are, then you have started thinking. You don’t have to accept what I am saying. Don’t also reject. Be open and available to what I am saying. Thus, be a part of wise living.
I want each one of you to observe in your daily life how you are listening. Catch your inner deafness, catch how you fall in love with your point of view and hence not open to the truth. Let this day be an auspicious day, where we learn to be open and dare to think wisely. Understanding beyond words and reflecting the understanding in action is wisdom.