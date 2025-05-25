The path to true freedom

Children, habits play an important role in our life. Good habits align our life in the right direction and lead us to success, whereas bad habits defile the mind and destroy life.

One who wants to enjoy complete freedom in life must ensure that he is not enslaved by habits. This goal is possible only with total awareness in each thought and action. If we keep repeating bad actions, they will become habits. Habit forms our character. Character controls us and we thus lose our freedom.

A man who has the habit of drinking coffee first thing in the morning becomes restless and irritable if he does not get it. Not getting even insignificant things like coffee, cigarettes and the newspaper on time can make the mind fidgety, and we become deprived of joy and contentment.

We have all become enslaved by many such habits. A man retired from the army after 30 years of service, and returned to his village. One day, he went to the market to buy a pot of milk. He placed the full pot on his head, held it there with both hands, and started walking home.