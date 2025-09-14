Just give your mind to god

Children, some people ask if praying and singing bhajans are not a mere display of emotion or weakness. Prayer and bhajans are not at all symptoms of mental weakness. They are not a mere display but a practical means to unburden the mind and awaken the heart.

Just as opening the valve of a pressure cooker releases steam, prayer is a scientific means to reduce inner conflict and pressure. Real prayer is a heart-to-heart dialogue between God and the devotee.

In such communion, the devotee experiences bliss every moment. When two people who love each other deeply talk to each other, they will not feel bored in the least, no matter how long they converse with each other. They will never feel that their conversation is a mere act.

Prayer is actually a dialogue with the inner lover. More than that, it is being able to distinguish the eternal from the ephemeral. The essence of prayer is this: “You are the Supreme Self, the Paramatma, not the individual self, the jivatma. You are not meant to grieve at all, as bliss is your very nature.”

Through devotion, we are not searching for a God in the heavens but striving to see divinity in everything, moving and unmoving. A devotee does not wander about in search of God. The purpose of prayer is to help him realise God, who shines within as eternal light.