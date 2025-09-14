Just give your mind to god

Children, some people ask if praying and singing bhajans are not a mere display of emotion or weakness. Prayer and bhajans are not at all symptoms of mental weakness. They are not a mere display but a practical means to unburden the mind and awaken the heart.
Just as opening the valve of a pressure cooker releases steam, prayer is a scientific means to reduce inner conflict and pressure. Real prayer is a heart-to-heart dialogue between God and the devotee.
In such communion, the devotee experiences bliss every moment. When two people who love each other deeply talk to each other, they will not feel bored in the least, no matter how long they converse with each other. They will never feel that their conversation is a mere act.
Prayer is actually a dialogue with the inner lover. More than that, it is being able to distinguish the eternal from the ephemeral. The essence of prayer is this: “You are the Supreme Self, the Paramatma, not the individual self, the jivatma. You are not meant to grieve at all, as bliss is your very nature.”
Through devotion, we are not searching for a God in the heavens but striving to see divinity in everything, moving and unmoving. A devotee does not wander about in search of God. The purpose of prayer is to help him realise God, who shines within as eternal light.
When a hundred-watt bulb in the kitchen becomes coated with soot, its light will be even dimmer than that of a zero-watt bulb. But if we wipe the soot away, the bulb will once again radiate bright light.
Similarly, prayer is a means of getting rid of the mental impurities that veil our inner divinity. Like the path of knowledge, the path of devotion also takes one to the experience of self-realisation.
A child was bringing medicine to his sick and bedridden father. Just as he reached his father’s bedroom, the lights went out suddenly. He could not see anything.
The child touched the wall and thought, “No, not this.” He touched the door and thought, “No, not this.” He touched the table and thought, “No, not this.” He felt the bed and thought, “No, not this.”
Finally, he touched his father and thought, “Dad!” He had reached his dad through a process of negation.
Devotion is just like this. The devotee does not accept anything other than God. He thinks only of God. Whereas seekers following the path of knowledge say, “I am not the body, mind or intellect but the Self,” the devotee says, “I belong to God. He has manifested as the whole of creation.”
Through prayer, we gain the insight that everything is God. The devotee who sees God everywhere forgets himself. He loses his limited individuality completely and becomes one with God. His very life becomes a prayer.
Just give your mind to God; take refuge in Him, and you won’t lack anything in life. You will be given whatever you need. Your problems will be solved, in some way, and you will find peace. Those who pray to God and meditate on Him sincerely will not feel a shortage of anything that is essential. That is God’s resolve.