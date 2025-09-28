Never trust a fool

In the olden days, there was a king named Vissasena who ruled the city of Banaras. On one occasion, he declared a holiday. In his city, there was a park-keeper who was very devoted to his work. He had planted several types of trees, flowering plants, shrubs, and herbs in his park. He cared for them day and night. As a result, his park was neat and clean, and very beautiful. Due to his caring for the park, he had not visited his home for several years. When the king declared a holiday, he too wished to go home for some time. But he was worried about what would happen to his plants in his absence. There was nobody who could properly care for his park.

After a lot of thought, he called the monkeys who lived in the park. He said, "For years, you have lived happily here, finding shelter and food. Now is the time to repay your debt. Will you take care of the plants for a week while I visit my home?" The monkeys agreed enthusiastically. The park-keeper brought his large pouch, made of animal skin, with which he used to water the plants. He gave the pouch to the monkeys and told them to draw water from the well in it and water the plants.