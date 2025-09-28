Never trust a fool

In the olden days, there was a king named Vissasena who ruled the city of Banaras. On one occasion, he declared a holiday. In his city, there was a park-keeper who was very devoted to his work. He had planted several types of trees, flowering plants, shrubs, and herbs in his park. He cared for them day and night. As a result, his park was neat and clean, and very beautiful. Due to his caring for the park, he had not visited his home for several years. When the king declared a holiday, he too wished to go home for some time. But he was worried about what would happen to his plants in his absence. There was nobody who could properly care for his park.
After a lot of thought, he called the monkeys who lived in the park. He said, "For years, you have lived happily here, finding shelter and food. Now is the time to repay your debt. Will you take care of the plants for a week while I visit my home?" The monkeys agreed enthusiastically. The park-keeper brought his large pouch, made of animal skin, with which he used to water the plants. He gave the pouch to the monkeys and told them to draw water from the well in it and water the plants.
Trusting the monkeys, the park-keeper went away with a relaxed mind. After he was gone, the monkeys drew water from the well in the pouch and took it to the plants. As they were about to pour, one of them shouted, "How do we know how much water to put in which plant?" The monkeys paused and began to think about this question. "If we put too little water, the plants may die for lack of water, and if we put too much, we are just wasting effort, for it is not easy to draw water from the well and carry it all the way here." None of them could think of the right way to water the plants until the eldest monkey had an idea. "Let’s pull up the plants and look at the length of their roots. If the roots are long, the plant needs plenty of water, but if it is short, it needs just a little water."
This idea appealed to all the monkeys, and they began to swiftly pull all the plants out of the soil. Every day, they watered each plant according to the root length and were very satisfied with their work. On the seventh day, the park-keeper came back and was horrified to see the entire park destroyed. This Jataka tale teaches us to never trust a fool.