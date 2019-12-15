Home Sport

Kapur finishes 8th, Rashid 10th as Jazz wins Indonesia Masters golf

Kapur totaled 13-under 275 and ended as much as 10 shots behind Jazz Janewattananond, who was on fire with 65 following up on his third round of 62.

Published: 15th December 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Shiv Kapur shot a solid three-under 69 in the final round to finish a creditable eighth, while young Rashid Khan secured a tied 10th spot at the BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament here on Sunday.

Kapur, who at one stage in the week was challenging for the title, slipped in the closing stages of the third round and never recovered.

Kapur totaled 13-under 275 and ended as much as 10 shots behind Jazz Janewattananond, who was on fire with 65 following up on his third round of 62.

Jazz was 23-under and the win took him to top-50 in the world, which secured a start for him at the 2020 Masters in April.

It was his third win of 2019. He has already sealed the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit crown last week.

Fellow Thai golfer Gunn Charoenkul (69) was 18-under for the second spot at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Among other Indians, Rashid (68) finished tied 10th, Jyoti Randhawa (67) tied 15th, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) tied 21st, while Aman Raj (68), Viraj Madappa (73) and SSP Chawrasia (67) were all tied for 33rd spot while Arjun Atwal (75) was tied 66th.

Jazz will take home a winner's prize purse of USD 135,000 and bring his season's haul to USD 968,524.

He also broke the USD 2 million mark of his career earnings on the Asian Tour, where he started playing as a full member in 2012.

He has also secured a coveted berth at the World Golf Championships -- FedEx St Jude Invitational in 2020.

Jazz is the third Thai after Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat to break into world's top 50.

Thongchai and Kiradech achieved the feat in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

Jazz is the 11th player in history, third one in consecutive years after Kapur (2017) and John Catlin (2018), to win three titles in a single season on the Asian Tour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Kapur Shiv Kapur golf Rashid Khan Kapur BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp