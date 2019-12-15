Kapur finishes 8th, Rashid 10th as Jazz wins Indonesia Masters golf

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Shiv Kapur shot a solid three-under 69 in the final round to finish a creditable eighth, while young Rashid Khan secured a tied 10th spot at the BNI Indonesian Masters golf tournament here on Sunday.

Kapur, who at one stage in the week was challenging for the title, slipped in the closing stages of the third round and never recovered.

Kapur totaled 13-under 275 and ended as much as 10 shots behind Jazz Janewattananond, who was on fire with 65 following up on his third round of 62.

Jazz was 23-under and the win took him to top-50 in the world, which secured a start for him at the 2020 Masters in April.

It was his third win of 2019. He has already sealed the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit crown last week.

Fellow Thai golfer Gunn Charoenkul (69) was 18-under for the second spot at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Among other Indians, Rashid (68) finished tied 10th, Jyoti Randhawa (67) tied 15th, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) tied 21st, while Aman Raj (68), Viraj Madappa (73) and SSP Chawrasia (67) were all tied for 33rd spot while Arjun Atwal (75) was tied 66th.

Jazz will take home a winner's prize purse of USD 135,000 and bring his season's haul to USD 968,524.

He also broke the USD 2 million mark of his career earnings on the Asian Tour, where he started playing as a full member in 2012.

He has also secured a coveted berth at the World Golf Championships -- FedEx St Jude Invitational in 2020.

Jazz is the third Thai after Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat to break into world's top 50.

Thongchai and Kiradech achieved the feat in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

Jazz is the 11th player in history, third one in consecutive years after Kapur (2017) and John Catlin (2018), to win three titles in a single season on the Asian Tour.