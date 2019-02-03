Home Sport

Indian women's hockey team defeats Ireland by 3-0 in Spain tour

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team had drawn the first match 1-1 against Ireland on Saturday.

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women hockey

File image of Indian women's hockey team. (Photo|Facebook/ Hockey India)

By PTI

MURCIA(SPAIN): Indian women's hockey team dished out a spirited performance to notch up a stunning 3-0 victory against World cup silver medallists Ireland in their second and final friendly to end their tour of Spain on a high here on Sunday.

India had drawn the first match 1-1 against Ireland on Saturday. India's attacking prowess stretched the Irish defenders right from the start as the forwardline made potential forays into the striking circle.

Navjot Kaur found the first breakthrough for India when she converted a splendid field goal in the 13th minute to help India take a 1-0 lead. An Indian infringement in the second quarter saw Ireland being awarded a PC but it was well-saved by India's defence.

In the 26th minute, a timely assist by the experienced Deep Grace Ekka helped Reena Khokar double India's lead to 2-0 ahead of the 10-minute half-time break. India continued to keep up a discipline structure but in the melee gave away a PC to Ireland only minutes into the third quarter.

But India's strong defence kept an Irish goal at bay. The final quarter saw India set up a powerful attack that fetched them a PC which was well-converted by Gurjit Kaur who was the highest goal scorer for India in this Tour. "I am proud of the team because playing six matches in nine days can be very difficult and the last two matches we have played without our skipper Rani who has a shoulder strain," said an elated Sjoerd Marijne, Chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team.

"Today we were particularly good as we controlled the whole match and had them in our circle only six times. We have played a good structure, with good disciplined hockey. One of the things we have improved in this tour is personal leadership and taking responsibility. I am not only seeing the score, it's good to win 3-0 but I am happy with individual performances," said Marijne. Earlier, India had levelled the four-match series against hosts Spain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India women hockey India vs Ireland women hockey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp