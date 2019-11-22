Pink-ball Test: Pujara, Kohli fifties put India in command

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Those crowding the stands at Eden Gardens had come expecting something new. There was nothing new about what they got in India's inaugural day-night Test. India and Bangladesh both started from where they had ended in the first Test. The tale of Indian bowlers dominating Bangladeshi batsmen continued as the visitors were shot out for 106 in less than two sessions on Day 1.

In reply, India lost Mayank Agarwal for 14 before the tea break while Rohit Sharma fell for 21 after play resumed for the final session. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then joined hands to take India past Bangladesh's paltry score, with both making fifties. Pujara was dismissed for 55 after a 94-run partnership with his captain.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief with 5/22. He was ably supported by Umesh Yadav (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36). Only one over of spin was delivered in the entire innings.

Although Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque’s decision to bat after winning the toss despite paying a heavy price for the same ploy in Indore raised eyebrows, it was perhaps not a bad time to opt for first strike. Conditions are dry in the afternoon, which is a better time to bat than the evening when dew makes the turf wet. But for the move to pay dividends, their batsmen had to apply themselves. And that’s what they couldn’t do. Bowled out in 30.3 overs was not quite Test cricket.

For the umpteenth time in the recent past, Haque’s men cut sorry figures against India’s pace trio.

Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami made the pink ball swing, cut, dance and struck telling blows to increase the prospect of another finish in less than five days. After negotiating the first six overs safely, the Bangladeshi batsmen started the familiar journey from the middle to the pavilion.

Wayward in his first spell during which he struggled with line as well as length, Umesh came back to rip the heart out of Bangladesh’s batting. His double strike in the 11th over reduced Bangladesh to 17 for three and he dealt them another big blow in the 15th by removing Shadman Islam. Head down, bat close to the body and prepared to leave the ball, the opener looked more of a Test batsman than most of his teammates before nicking Shami into the gloves of Wriddhiman Saha.

Taking a break from TV commentary, former Bangladesh skipper Habibul Bashar felt the problem had more to do with mindset than ability. “The same players have a good record in Test cricket, which shows that they can do it. One reason for this is that this Indian attack is much stronger than the past. Second, our batsmen seem to be low on confidence,” said Bashar.

Whatever the reason be, those in the stands were not complaining. Eden Gardens was almost full despite this being a working day and they got what they wanted. A fast bowler steaming in and stumps tumbling, a spectacular diving catch by Rohit Sharma, another by Saha - there were many scenes to raise the decibel level in the stands.