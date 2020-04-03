COVID-19: After telecon with PM, sports stars urge public to heed his message, stay indoors

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a one-hour teleconference session with 44 former and current Indian athletes on Friday. He sought their help in driving home the message of social distancing and the importance of staying at home during the lockdown.

After Modi spoke for close to 30 minutes, the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

and PV Sindhu also held centre stage. Apart from saying his thanks to the athletes for staying at home and helping the government, he urged them to use their channels to get that message across.

"We have a responsibility towards the nation too," Anju Bobby George, who was in

attendance, told The New Indian Express.

"Our Prime Minister told us how important the lockdown and following social

distancing are right now," Anju, the country's only world athletics medallist, said. She added that Modi emphasised on the necessity of maintaining strict hygiene, and also their role as sportspersons “to take this to the masses because the country needs this from us right now".

"I urge everyone to follow social distancing and to stay indoors. We must follow the

directives of the government for the sake of our loved ones, our country and the world.”

Ace table tennis player A Sharath Kamal, another who attended the meeting, said the

same thing. "The PM spoke to us about the importance of defeating the virus and how we can only do it if we are united. And as sportspersons, we have the opportunity to take it to the masses with our specific reach."

Bajrang Punia spoke on the importance of staying put at home. Bajrang, who was also part of the conference, urged people to follow the government's directives. "I expect all of you are following government's directives and staying at home. Today, we spoke to PM Narendra Modi. During the conversation, he informed us about the threat we are facing in the form of the deadly coronavirus."

The wrestler also remarked that it's better to have food at home than swallowing

pills from medical stores. "That's why I request you to follow the directives issued by the government to counter the menace. I'm joining this battle against COVID-19 along with my family, and I request you to be a part of this. Anyway, it's always better to have food at home than swallowing pills from medical stores."

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj, one of the youngest among the attendees, also implored

people to listen to the government as "that's the best chance the country has for surviving the virus".