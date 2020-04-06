YouTube videos and yoga apps keep cueist Dhvaj Haria busy at home amid lockdown

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the COVID-19 pandemic, several athletes, who on other days would spend hours mastering their respective art via outdoor practice, remain locked at home. Even athletes of indoor sports, including wrestling, table tennis and badminton, face major limitations when it comes to practice areas and sparring partners.

However, cue sports is something that can be done without sparring partners. Still, not everyone has a billiards/snooker table at their home. Dhvaj Haria is fortunate to own one at his residence in Ahmedabad. The 26-year-old is practising for three hours in the morning to improve various aspects and try to learn new things. He is also spending time studying YouTube videos.

“The good thing is I can practice alone at home too. It is definitely a good advantage to have a table where I can play both snooker and billiards and make use of all this time when one cannot even move outside the premises. I am also able to learn new things and acquire a lot of knowledge. I have been watching some videos on YouTube. Normally, before a tournament, you may not want to take risks and try new things, but since there is a lot of time, one can experiment and see how things go, which I am currently doing. These videos are of extremely good help now,” said Haria.

If Haria’s mornings are reserved for the green table, he spends his evening practising yoga for an hour. Most of his yoga classes are done via an online app with his trainer also being available. He needs to keep himself in the best possible physical and mental state with the number of tournaments that could come up after things get back to normal.

Haria has been decent in the last few months when he reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Billiards last year. He impressed in the World Open Billiards Championship in October in Australia, finishing second. The southpaw was looking forward to some domestic tournaments in Kolkata and Pune, which were postponed. The World Match Play Billiards Championship in London, slated for April met the same fate too.



“Presently, there are no tournaments happening. So when the situation improves and competitions begin to resume, I am expecting a very busy schedule ahead with back to back tournaments. All the postponed events will also take place and others originally scheduled will go ahead too,” said Haria.