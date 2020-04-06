STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

YouTube videos and yoga apps keep cueist Dhvaj Haria busy at home amid lockdown

Cue sports is something that can be done without sparring partners. Still, not everyone has a billiards/snooker table at their home. Dhvaj Haria is fortunate to own one at his residence in Ahmedabad

Published: 06th April 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dhvaj Haria (right) with Pankaj Advani| jITHENDRA M

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the COVID-19 pandemic, several athletes, who on other days would spend hours mastering their respective art via outdoor practice, remain locked at home. Even athletes of indoor sports, including wrestling, table tennis and badminton, face major limitations when it comes to practice areas and sparring partners.

However, cue sports is something that can be done without sparring partners. Still, not everyone has a billiards/snooker table at their home. Dhvaj Haria is fortunate to own one at his residence in Ahmedabad. The 26-year-old is practising for three hours in the morning to improve various aspects and try to learn new things. He is also spending time studying YouTube videos.

“The good thing is I can practice alone at home too. It is definitely a good advantage to have a table where I can play both snooker and billiards and make use of all this time when one cannot even move outside the premises. I am also able to learn new things and acquire a lot of knowledge. I have been watching some videos on YouTube. Normally, before a tournament, you may not want to take risks and try new things, but since there is a lot of time, one can experiment and see how things go, which I am currently doing. These videos are of extremely good help now,” said Haria.

If Haria’s mornings are reserved for the green table, he spends his evening practising yoga for an hour. Most of his yoga classes are done via an online app with his trainer also being available. He needs to keep himself in the best possible physical and mental state with the number of tournaments that could come up after things get back to normal.

Haria has been decent in the last few months when he reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Billiards last year. He impressed in the World Open Billiards Championship in October in Australia, finishing second. The southpaw was looking forward to some domestic tournaments in Kolkata and Pune, which were postponed. The World Match Play Billiards Championship in London, slated for April met the same fate too.
 
“Presently, there are no tournaments happening. So when the situation improves and competitions begin to resume, I am expecting a very busy schedule ahead with back to back tournaments. All the postponed events will also take place and others originally scheduled will go ahead too,” said Haria.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snooker Dhvaj Haria
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp