Many miles to go

KOCHI: Sandra Babu, a long jump and triple jump athlete hailing from Kannur, is utilising her lockdown days to prepare for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, scheduled for the end of this year. She was supposed to participate in the World Athletics Championships from July 7-12, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even though the issue has prevented her from practising outdoor exercises such as sprinting and jumping, Sandra believes that indoor exercises can help her stay fit during the lockdown.

“I do indoor muscle strengthening exercises for 1.5 hours in the morning and evening daily. My coach Ouseph T P sends me the exercises through WhatsApp and monitors my daily routine for getting the maximum benefit out of it,” says Sandra. At 18 years, Sandra has already reached heights that other athletes of her age would have to work extra hard for. One of her most recent achievements was bagging silver medal for triple jump at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship held in February at Moodbidri (Karnataka).

She also set a personal record during the meet which saw her competing with other senior athletes. However, winning a bronze for India in the long jump at the 2019 South Asian Games (Nepal) is Sandra’s personal favourite. “My performance at the 2019 junior nationals where I won a gold medal ensured me a place in the national squad. I also competed with the senior team for the first time during the tournament,” she says. This year, Sandra was preparing to take part in a similar international competition, the Asian Indoor athletics championship in Bangkok, when news of the Coronavirus broke.

She had qualified for the tournament based on her performance at the All India Inter-University tournament, Moodbidri, Karnataka. “Even though the tournament got cancelled, there is a chance that the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) will conduct the Junior Federation Cup, which was postponed earlier. We also have to ensure that we achieve our qualifying time at the event to feature in the tournament in Kenya,” she said. Having entered athletics from a young age, Sandra has bagged many national medals in junior and senior national athletics championships during her high school days. Her decision to pursue sports was backed by her mother who played basketball for the sports division, Kannur. Currently a graduate at Mar Athanasius College, Kothamanagalam, Sandra aims to win a medal for India at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.