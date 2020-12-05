Premier Handball League launched, inaugural edition to begin on Dec 24

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian handball scene is set to get the league treatment as the Handball Federation of India is all set to start a new league, the Premier Handball League (PHL). The new league, slated to run from December 24 to January 10, will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

“This is going to be a significant moment in the Indian handball history as the Premier Handball League will infuse fresh breath to the sport which has immense potential at the grassroots level," said HFI president, Arshnapally Jagan Mohan Rao, at the event launch in Jaipur on Saturday, in a press release sent by the organisers.

There will be six teams — Telangana Tigers, UP Icons, Maharashtra Handball Hustlers, KingHawks Rajasthan, Bengal Blues, and Punjab Pitbulls — for the opening edition. The league will see some 84 players taking part, with each team consisting of 14 players. The 18-day event will consist of 30 league matches followed by three knockout games.

Considering the sport is in the Olympics, the league is seen as an ideal stepping stone for the country to qualify for the Games in the future. It was a point stressed by the federation vice-president, Anandeshwar Pandey. “We have close to 80000 registered players playing the game in India," the same release quoted him as saying. "This is a huge number considering the presence of the sport in India.

Handball is an Olympic sport and India is looked at as the next big thing by the international federation in terms of talent and opportunities. I feel PHL has come at the right time which will help us in our mission for the Olympics and build the impact of the sport in India." It is also a priority sport under the sports ministry.

The league, one of the myriad events in the country, could also open the door to players being remunerated well if there are lucrative contracts on offer. It will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Sports Network.