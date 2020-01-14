Home Sport

Seven months left for Olympics, Officials advertise for foreign coach, archers sceptical

In their meeting on December 21, the Transitory Committee spoke of archers having a foreign coach at least till Tokyo.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Despite officials pushing for an appointment, most recurve archers feel there isn’t enough time for a foreign coach to make an impact ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Despite officials pushing for an appointment, most recurve archers feel there isn’t enough time for a foreign coach to make an impact ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only seven months are left for the Tokyo Olympics. With the exception of a few sports, most Indian athletes are busy preparing for the quadrennial extravaganza with their designated foreign coaches. 

With the Archery Association of India (AAI) suspended, the Transitory Committee, in charge of handling AAI affairs, has decided that the recurve archers need help and have informed Sports Authority of India of the same. SAI has advertised for the position of a foreign coach for both men and women but his/her tenure will be till the Games.

In their meeting on December 21, the Transitory Committee spoke of archers having a foreign coach at least till Tokyo. Applications are open till January 29. Most countries have already hired the best in the business so it remains to be seen whether a quality addition can be made. 

“There is a panel in SAI which checks whether the profile of the foreign coach is up to the mark. We will hire the best available at this moment. If the coach is not up to the mark, we will not consider for an extension,” a top SAI official informed. A performance review will be done post-Tokyo.

Most Indian archers train on their own. Very few have their own personal coaches. With AAI unable to help, the committee has decided to step in and try and salvage the situation. “We cannot just sit back and watch. This is a crucial time and help provided at this stage can yield results. The main thing to remember is that some help is better than none at all,” a member of the committee added.

The archers, however, are not of the same opinion. According to most, there is very little time to actually implement changes in shooting techniques or correcting flaws. “This should have been done four years ago. Most top countries have their roadmap ready and start work as soon as one Olympics gets over. What will we achieve with this? There is hardly any time to change anything,” one of the archers said on the condition of anonymity.

Others were of the opinion that some other help could have been provided instead of this. “Why not hire a mental trainer instead? Or actually provide decent equipment? These are more necessary than hiring a foreign coach now. And most top coaches are already employed. Who will we get?” was the opinion of another archer. India’s men’s team acquired an Olympic quota during the World Championships. Apart from that, Deepika Kumari has also secured an individual quota place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India Tokyo Olympics Sports Authority of India
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp