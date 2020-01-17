Home Sport

Haryana still part of AAI’s electoral roll

To ascertain the facts, the RO had face-to-face meetings with the HAA secretary while also checking previous AAI records as well as minutes of meetings of previous years.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Returning Officer for the upcoming Archery Association of India elections has decided to keep Haryana as a part of the electoral roll. This comes after Maha Singh of the Chandigarh faction had sought the Delhi High Court’s direction in deleting Haryana from it.

The court had directed the RO, PK Tripathi to check the case and dispose of the matter. The Chandigarh faction’s main grouse was that the registration certificate submitted to the RO had the name of Haryana Archery Society instead of Haryana Archery Association. It had been alleged that the new certificate had been forged, because of which their name should be struck off.

To ascertain the facts, the RO had face-to-face meetings with the HAA secretary while also checking previous AAI records as well as minutes of meetings of previous years. The RO also found that the HAA had been paying AAI the affiliation fee every year. All these led to him finding no ground for the deletion of HAA from the electoral roll.

“The Chandigarh camp is making up the numbers. They included Nagaland and now they tried to remove Haryana. This won’t work,” a member of the Delhi faction added. 

Elections are set to be held on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp