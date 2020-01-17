Haryana still part of AAI’s electoral roll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Returning Officer for the upcoming Archery Association of India elections has decided to keep Haryana as a part of the electoral roll. This comes after Maha Singh of the Chandigarh faction had sought the Delhi High Court’s direction in deleting Haryana from it.

The court had directed the RO, PK Tripathi to check the case and dispose of the matter. The Chandigarh faction’s main grouse was that the registration certificate submitted to the RO had the name of Haryana Archery Society instead of Haryana Archery Association. It had been alleged that the new certificate had been forged, because of which their name should be struck off.

To ascertain the facts, the RO had face-to-face meetings with the HAA secretary while also checking previous AAI records as well as minutes of meetings of previous years. The RO also found that the HAA had been paying AAI the affiliation fee every year. All these led to him finding no ground for the deletion of HAA from the electoral roll.

“The Chandigarh camp is making up the numbers. They included Nagaland and now they tried to remove Haryana. This won’t work,” a member of the Delhi faction added.

Elections are set to be held on Saturday.