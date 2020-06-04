STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Javagal Srinath triggered bowling revolution in India, says VVS Laxman

Laxman shared a photo of Srinath as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

Published: 04th June 2020 05:22 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman arrives to take part in the IPL Auction 2018 on its second day in Bengaluru on Sunday.

ICC match referee VVS Laxman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday heaped praise on Javagal Srinath, saying the pacer triggered a bowling revolution in the country.

"A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore, he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions, he always responded to the team's needs with unflinching zeal. Sri's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions," Laxman tweeted.

Srinath made his first-class debut in 1989 for Karnataka and he took a hat-trick in his first match against Hyderabad.

The pacer finished his career with 500 first-class wickets. Srinath made his international debut in 1991 against Australia in Brisbane.

The pacer was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets. He is currently the second highest wicket taker for India in the ODIs with 315 wickets to his credit.

He also took 44 wickets in Cricket World Cups and is the joint highest wicket-taker for India across World Cups along with Zaheer Khan.

Srinath played his last test match against West Indies in 2002 in Kolkata while his last ODI came during the 2003 World Cup.

He played the finals against Australia in the 2003 World Cup. Srinath was not able to get a fairytale ending to his career as India lost the finals against Australia.

Srinath is currently serving as an ICC match referee.

