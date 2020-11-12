STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All eyes on goal!

Football fans in the state are quite excited as the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to start on November 20.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Football fans in the state are quite excited as the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to start on November 20. Kochi-native Susmith Varkey Thomas, the operations manager for Bengaluru FC and a match commissioner for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), believes that this year’s ISL will generate tremendous interest. “The ISL always garners sizable viewership. I only see the viewership rising this year since everyone is at home. The games are 7.30pm kick-offs makes it even more convenient for fans to catch up with the action,” says Susmith, who holds an MBA in Sports Management from Real Madrid International School, Spain. 

“The IPL had a fan wall and a host of other virtual engagement activities. I am certain the ISL too will be doing its fair share,” adds Susmith. “It will be a gruelling season, more mentally than physically for every team. I am certain all clubs have gone above and beyond to provide the best possible amenities for their players, like we have at Bengaluru FC. We have ‘Care around the corner’, a mental health programme, that gives the team and staff access to a mental health expert through the course of the season,” he says. 

He adds that the ISL has been instrumental in improving quality of football in the country. “There is also a spurt of academies and licensed coaches across the country. A lot of work is being done at the grassroot level over the last ten years,” he says. 

“There are many Keralites playing in different teams in ISL. Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahul K P are playing for India regularly. That is really a good sign,” says Susmith. He has been working as an AIFF match commissioner since 2016 and also officiated matches in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) last year, when Gokulam Kerala FC bagged the winning title. 

