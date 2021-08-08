Vivek helps Dindigul book a berth in TNPL playoffs

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An explosive 57 not out off 27 balls by R Vivek helped Dindigul Dragons thrash iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by six wickets and storm into the playoffs of the Shriram Capital-Tamil Nadu Premier League 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

All-rounder Vivek’s scintillating effort, which comprised five boundaries and three sixes, came in handy for Dindigul to get past Tiruppur’s target of 145 with three overs to spare. Dindigul ended the league round with eight points from seven matches and were placed third on the points table.

Chasing a tricky target, Dindigul were in a spot of bother at 65 for 4 by the end of the 10th over. But Vivek in the company of Mokit Hariharan (21 not out) played with lot of commitment and was involved in a 77-run unbroken partnership off 46 balls for the fifth wicket.