STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

IOA set for AGM to amend constitution, proposed executive council meeting sore point

The special bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri on Friday directed the IOA to go ahead with the AGM and amend the constitution as per the provisions of the Sports Code.

Published: 18th December 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra (File photo| PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Two factions, largely represented by the (IOA) president and the general secretary, are at odds with each other.” – Mentioned in Delhi High Court’s order on Friday. It’s that bad. There’s acrimony between opposing members and mud-slinging. The annual general meeting on Sunday might not bring the two warring factions together. If the Executive Council meeting is conducted as per plan it can be a volatile affair. That the court has asked for police protection and the entire meeting would be videographed showed what could be anticipated at the meeting.

The special bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri on Friday directed the IOA to go ahead with the AGM and amend the constitution as per the provisions of the Sports Code. The petitioner, sports lawyer Rahul Mehra, had been pointing out that the IOA constitution is in violation of the sports code and that the constitution must be aligned with the Sports Code, International Olympic Committee Charter and the law of the land. 

The court has directed the IOA to amend the constitution: “They (the two factions) need to put aside their differences in the larger national interest if the IOA wishes to facilitate the participation of Indian sportspersons at sporting events organised by or under the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As the first step in this regard, it would be prudent that the IOA constitution is brought in consonance with the NSC and be modelled on the IOC Charter and law of the land…” Both the parties told the court that they are not averse to amending the constitution. The court has asked them to submit the proceedings of the AGM on December 23, the next hearing.

Mehra said the IOA should be discussing only the amendment of the constitution during the AGM and nothing else. “The IOA must consider all the 12-13 points that I have listed in my application to court that are in violation of the sports code,” he said.

Sunday, however, may not be as smooth. Secretary-general Rajeev Mehta camp is expected to oppose is the Executive Council meeting before the AGM. They are calling it illegal which could be a contempt of court too. The meeting was called last week and IOA president Narinder Batra camp feels they are well within their rights to hold it because the court did not object to it. Interestingly, there was a request in Court to stall the EC meeting too. The Mehta camp feels it could be a contempt of court if the meeting takes place as the court has asked IOA to conduct the AGM under the supervision of Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, former judge of Delhi High Court. The administrator would also finalise the list of members who can attend the meeting and who cannot.

There are two lists in circulation, one signed by both president and the secretary, and the other by the secretary. There are a few names in the secretary’s list that seems objectionable to the Batra faction. Among them are two associate members, the Indian Golf Union and the other Equestrian Federation of India, who do not have the voting rights as decided by the General Body.

Another issue that would seem to bother IOA members are the provisions mentioned in Mehra’s application under para 8. 

However, both parties agreed on certain points -- the modification/removal of the restrictive clause, the role of State units in the IOA, 25 per cent representation of sportspersons in ECs, to name a few. It needs to be seen if the IOA would consider pruning the size of EC or adhere to the age limit of 70 years for its EC members as well. Mehra is of the opinion that the IOA must consider and amend according to all the provisions he had mentioned in his application to the court. With all parties on the same page, the AGM to amend the constitution is expected to be smooth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association IOA Delhi High Court IOA constitution
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp