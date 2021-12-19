Yamaguchi clinches gold; Thai pair win mixed doubles at the BWF World Championships

By Associated Press

HUELVA: Second seeded Akane Yamaguchi clinched the title of women's singles at the BWF World Championship on Sunday at Huelva, Spain.

The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler beat World No.1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with convincing win in two games, 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes at Carolina Marin Stadium.

Yamaguchi, currently world No.3, becomes the second Japanese women player to win the BWF World Championships title in history.

Second-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title as they beat third-seeded Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight game, 21-13, 21-14 in the final match.

This title is the second-ever one that Thailand players have won in history, while the first one was made by women's single-player Ratchanok Intanon who grabbed the gold medal in the 2013 Guangzhou Edition.