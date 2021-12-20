STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport

PV Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes' Commission member 

The 26-year-old former world champion was named alongside five others who will serve as members till 2025.

Published: 20th December 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton star PV Sindhu

Badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was on Monday appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission.

The 26-year-old former world champion was named alongside five others who will serve as members till 2025.

"BWF is pleased to announce the six members of the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021-2025: Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Greysia Polii (INA), Kim Soyeong (KOR), Pusarla V Sindhu (IND), Zheng Si Wei (CHN)," the BWF said in a statement.

The Chair and Deputy Chair will be decided among the six members.

"The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members.

The Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, following a vetting process as required for all Council members, will become a member of Council until the next elections in 2025," the BWF added.

Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, created history by bagging the bronze medal in the Tokyo Games earlier this year.

At the prestigious world championships, Sindhu has won two silvers, besides two bronze and the coveted gold in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BWF PV Sindhu Badminton World Federation
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp