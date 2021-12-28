STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cummins refuses to speculate on coach Langer's future, says wants to savour Ashes win first

Cummins' statement came three days after Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley refrained from commenting on the issue of Langer's contract extension.

Published: 28th December 2021 02:37 PM

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, celebrates with teammates after their win over England on the third day of their cricket test match (Photo | AP)

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, celebrates with teammates after their win over England on the third day of their cricket test match (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday refused to speculate on head coach Justin Langer's future when his contract ends in June next year, simply saying that his team now just wants to "savour" the convincing Ashes victory over England here.

"I think we'll savour this victory today and continue the Ashes," Cummins said when asked about Langer's future. "I don't think today is the day to speculate on that. We'll all sit down together after this series or whenever his tenure is up. His contract is up for renewal in a few months and we'll deal with that then."

Pacer Scott Boland claimed six wickets for seven runs in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test to hand Australia an innings and 14 runs win over England to retain the Ashes.

Australia had won the first two Tests by nine wickets and 275 runs at Brisbane and Adelaide respectively.

An ecstatic Langer was also non-committal about his contract extension. "We'll worry about that later," Langer told Fox Sports.

There were reports of Langer's working style as head coach not going down well with some senior players with the then Test captain Tim Paine, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and Cummins having had discussions with CA top bosses on the issue.

In the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test, Langer had expressed his desire to continue guiding the side in all three formats of the game.

Hockley, however, had remained non-committal.

