36-day national championship for billiards, snooker and 6-red snooker concludes

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title — his 11th in the tournament — after he defeated Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine games final during the championships.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani. (Photo| EPS/ Meghana Sastry)

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani. (Photo| File Photo, EPS | Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 36-day national championships for billiards, snooker and 6-red snooker for various age categories, concluded at the SAGE University Campus in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The nationals, which began on November 24, was hosted by the Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association (MPBSA) under the aegis of Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI). The BSFI informed that a total of 970 cueists between the ages of 11 and 72 years competed in the marathon championships comprising 14 events.

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title — his 11th in the tournament — after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine games final during the championships.

Earlier, he along with Aditya Mehta made an early exit after losing in the last 16 round of men's 6-red snooker event. The world 6-red champion and defending champion Advani lost to Dhvaj Haria 5-2 to bow out of the event.

Soumini Srinivas, vice-president of the BSFI, said the event wouldn't have been possible without the support of the Madhya Pradesh government and SAGE University. "It's a great achievement for the BSFI to organise such a mammoth event successfully in such times when most of the sporting events are getting cancelled or postponed due to rising number of coronavirus cases," she said. Soumini also thanked BSFI office-bearers including president Rajan Khinvasara and secretary-general Sunil Bajaj, cueists, referees and other officials for playing their part in successfully organising the nationals.

Rajan Khinvasara, BSFI president, expressed wholehearted gratitude to all, on behalf of the federation.

Gold medallists
1. 6-Red Snooker: S Shrikrishna (PSPB)
2. Ladies 6-Red Snooker: Vidya Pillai.(KAR)
3. Senior Billiards: Pankaj Advani (PSPB)
4. Senior Snooker: Ishpreet Chaddah (MAH)
5. Ladies Billiards: Varshaa Sanjeev(KAR)
6. Ladies Snooker- Amee Kamani (MP)
7. Junior Boys' Billiards: Rayaan Razmi (MAH)
8. Junior Boys' Snooker: Rayaan Razmi (MAH)
9. Junior Girls' Billiards: Anupama R (TN)
10. Junior Girls' Snooker: Anupama R (TN)
11. Sub-junior Boys' Billiards: Sumehr Mago (MAH)
12. Sub-junior Boys' Snooker: Ranveer Duggal (CHANDIGARH).
13. Sub-junior Girls' Billiards: Snenthra Babu (TN)
14. Sub-junior Girls' Snooker: Kanisha Jurani (MP)

Comments

